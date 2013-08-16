TOKYO Aug 16 U.S. crude futures slipped early on Friday, weighed down by profit-taking after six sessions of gains, but worries over supply disruptions related to escalating violence in Egypt and Libyan oil outages supported prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for September delivery was down 23 cents at $107.10 a barrel by 0026 GMT, after settling up 48 cents on Thursday.

* London Brent crude for October delivery was down 25 cents at $109.35 a barrel, after finishing 78 cents higher on Thursday. September delivery expired at $111.11 a barrel after hitting a four-month high during trade on Thursday.

* Supporters of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood stormed and torched a government building in Cairo on Thursday, while families tried to identify hundreds of mutilated bodies piled in a Cairo mosque a day after they were shot dead by the security forces.

* Libya's government will use all means, including military force if necessary, to prevent striking security guards at the country's main ports from selling its oil independently, Prime Minister Ali Zeidan said on Thursday.

* Iraq is still undecided whether to carry out full maintenance on its Basra oil export terminals (BOT) in September, four oil officials said on Thursday, creating more uncertainty for an oil market already worried about Libyan outages and Egyptian unrest.

* A weather disturbance in the extreme northwestern Caribbean Sea has become less organized overnight and now has a 50 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin.

* Oil production in North Dakota, home to large swathes of the Bakken shale formation, is still expected to increase by large amounts in the coming months despite rising far less than expected in June, the state's Mineral Resources Department said.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar fell broadly on Thursday after reversing earlier gains that sent it up against the euro and yen amid a cross-current of economic data that muddied the view on when the U.S. Federal Reserve will start trimming its stimulus measures.

* After beginning lower, most commodities prices reversed course on Thursday when the dollar turned downward, with natural gas, corn, and gold rallying well over 2 percent, silver jumping more than 5 percent and oil hitting a four-month high.

* Japan's benchmark Nikkei share average fell for a second day on Friday, hit by a tumble on Wall Street overnight after another batch of upbeat U.S. data added to speculation that the Federal Reserve may begin to trim its stimulus soon.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)

- 0800 EURO ZONE CURRENT ACCOUNT FOR JUNE

- 0800 EURO ZONE NET INVESTMENT FLOW IN JUNE

- 0900 EURO ZONE FINAL INFLATION FOR JULY

- 0900 EUROSTAT TRADE FOR JUNE

- 1230 U.S. HOUSING STARTS/BUILDING PERMITS FOR JULY

- 1355 THOMSON REUTERS/UNIV OF MICH PRELIMINARY AUGUST CONSUMER SENTIMENT

- 1430 U.S. ECRI WEEKLY (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Richard Pullin)