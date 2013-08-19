PERTH Aug 19 U.S. crude futures slipped in
early Asian trading on Monday, but civil unrest in Egypt
provided support, with investors concerned that the conflict
could spread in the region.
The Middle East produces about a third of the world's oil
and Egypt operates the Suez canal, a key conduit for global oil
shipments.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for September delivery dipped 2 cents
to $107.44 by 0101 GMT, after settling higher for a sixth
straight session last week.
* London Brent crude for October delivery rose 18
cents at $110.58 a barrel.
* At least 830 people have died in Egypt since last
Wednesday in clashes between followers of deposed Islamist
President Mohamed Mursi against security forces.
* A growing bipartisan chorus of U.S. lawmakers said on
Sunday that the United States should suspend its $1.5 billion in
military and economic aid to Egypt following a violent crackdown
on protesters that has left nearly 800 dead.
* Libya's oil production and exports have been crippled by
violence and strikes, pushing exports to their lowest level
since the civil war of 2011. One refinery has reinstated some
exports.
* U.S. consumer sentiment ebbed in August and residential
construction rose less than expected last month, potentially
dimming hopes of an acceleration in economic activity in the
third quarter.
MARKETS NEWS
* The U.S. dollar index rose slightly against a
basket of currencies to 81.321.
* Asian markets face a tense few days waiting to see if
minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting will
provide some clarity on when it might start scaling back
stimulus -- with far-reaching implications for borrowing costs
across the globe.
DATA/EVENTS
* No major data events are expected on Monday.
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Richard Pullin)