PERTH Aug 20 U.S. crude futures dipped to
around $107 per barrel on profit-taking after prices rose
sharply last week as civil unrest in Egypt and Libya stoked
supply concerns.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for September delivery fell 7 cents to
$107.03 by 0040 GMT.
* London Brent crude for October delivery dropped 13
cents to $109.77 a barrel.
* An Egyptian court ruling has raised the prospect of
freedom for deposed military strongman Hosni Mubarak, while the
United States questioned Egypt's account of the deaths of dozens
of Islamist detainees and called the incident
"suspicious."
* Libya's oil production and exports have been crippled by
violence and strikes, pushing exports to the lowest since the
2011 civil war, although one of the country's smaller ports was
reported to have reopened on Monday.
* Crude flows resumed through a pipeline from Iraq's Kirkuk
oil fields to Turkey's Mediterranean port of Ceyhan, Iraqi oil
officials said on Sunday.
* U.S. commercial crude inventories likely fell last week by
1.4 million barrels, an initial poll of Reuters analysts showed,
ahead of the release of weekly data.
MARKETS NEWS
* The U.S. dollar index rose slightly against a
basket of currencies to 81.273.
* Asian stocks opened lower on Tuesday under a cloud of
uncertainty about when the U.S. Federal Reserve will start to
reduce its stimulus, which pushed up yields on U.S. Treasuries
to two-year highs.
DATA/EVENTS
The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)
* 0600 Germany Producer prices
* 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
* 1230 U.S. Chicago national activity index
* 1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales
* 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Richard Pullin)