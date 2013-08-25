SINGAPORE Aug 26 U.S. crude rose toward $107 a
barrel on Monday, extending Friday's gain of more than $1 after
gasoline prices surged on refinery outages in the United States
and on simmering geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for October delivery rose 59 cents to
$107.01 a barrel by 2340 GMT after a 0.6 percent gain last week.
* Brent crude for October was at $111.25, up 21
cents, after settling on Friday at its highest since Aug. 15.
* Syria warned the United States against any military action
over a suspected chemical weapons attack in its civil war,
saying it would "create a ball of fire that will inflame the
Middle East".
* Syria agreed on Sunday to let the United Nations inspect
the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack, but a U.S.
official said such an offer was "too late to be credible" and
Washington was all but certain that the government of President
Bashar al-Assad had gassed its own people.
* The regional unrest blocking Libyan oil ports is a
microcosm of the disarray plaguing the country and sapping the
authority of Prime Minister Ali Zeidan's shaky central
government, Libyan and foreign analysts say.
* Royal Dutch Shell's Nigerian unit is containing
an oil spill in the Niger Delta, the company said on Friday,
after the military reported liquid "jetting" out of a pipeline.
- Mexico produced 2.482 million barrels per day (bpd) of
crude oil in July, down by 1.5 percent compared to output in
June, state-run oil monopoly Pemex said.
* Hedge funds and other money managers trimmed their bullish
U.S. oil bets for the fourth week in a row in the seven days to
Aug. 20, unwinding a record net long position they had built in
July, regulatory data showed.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar was broadly steady against its major
counterparts in Asia on Monday and near enough to some
long-lasting support levels that the decline of the past few
weeks suggests a rebound is probably on the cards.
* More bricks in the global recovery wall are likely to slot
into place in a week that could also yield more clues as to when
the Federal Reserve will start unwinding its exceptional
monetary stimulus.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday:
- 0400 GMT U.S. Dec build permits
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)