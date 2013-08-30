SINGAPORE Aug 30 U.S. crude fell more than $2 a
barrel to below $107 on Friday as fears over disruptions to
supply from the Middle East eased slightly as Britain's
parliament rejected a motion supporting military action in
Syria.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for October delivery hit a low of
$106.75 a barrel and was down $1.59 at $107.21 by 0011 GMT,
after dropping 1.18 percent in the previous session.
* Brent crude for October slipped to a low of
$113.78 and was at $113.85, down $1.31, extending a 1.24 percent
fall on Thursday.
* The British parliament's rejection of the motion on Syria
reflects deep divisions about using force to punish President
Bashar al-Assad for what Western governments believe was his use
of chemical weapons against civilians.
* The International Energy Agency said on Thursday oil
markets were currently well supplied and did not warrant any
action by the West's energy watchdog despite a recent spike in
prices.
* Libya's crude oil exports have shrunk to just over 10
percent of capacity from three ports, out of a possible nine, as
armed groups have tightened their grip on its major industry.
Exports are down to only around 145,000 barrels per day,
compared with a capacity of close to 1.25 million bpd, according
to one industry source with close ties to Libya.
* Saudi Arabia is set to pump 10.5 million barrels a day of
crude in the third quarter, a million bpd increment over the
second quarter and its highest quarterly level of production
ever, leading U.S. energy consultancy PIRA said.
* Middle Eastern unrest is seen putting a floor under oil
prices this year, while increasing supply and a stronger dollar
driven by an expected easing of U.S. stimulus will push prices
lower in 2014, a Reuters poll showed.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar greeted the Asian session on Friday at its
highest in nearly four weeks against a basket of major
currencies, having posted a strong rally thanks to month-end
demand and upbeat U.S. economic data.
* The U.S. economy accelerated sharply in the second quarter
thanks to a surge in exports, bolstering the case for the
Federal Reserve to wind down a major economic stimulus
programme.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)