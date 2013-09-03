SINGAPORE, Sept 3 U.S. crude futures fell in early Asian trade on Tuesday as President Barack Obama's efforts to persuade the Congress to back his plan to attack Syria met with skepticism.

U.S. oil slipped 77 cents to $106.88 a barrel by 0027 GMT from Friday's settlement. Due to the Labor Day holiday, the U.S. market did not issue a settlement price for Monday. Brent slipped 6 cents to $114.27, after ending 35 cents higher.

* FUNDAMENTALS

- President Barack Obama's efforts to persuade the U.S. Congress to back his plan to attack Syria met with skepticism on Monday from lawmakers in his own Democratic Party who expressed concern the United States would be dragged into a new Middle East conflict.

- Four cargoes of North Sea Forties crude oil have been delayed into October from September, trade sources said on Monday, due to lower-than-expected production.

- Libya is importing diesel and fuel oil to fend off increasing power cuts, as most gas fields in its eastern region, which had supplied power plants, have been shut in the worst disruption to Libya's energy sector since the civil war in 2011.

- Higher oil and oil condensate production at Gazprom as well as projects led by foreign oil companies helped raise Russia's oil output in August, Energy Ministry data showed on Monday.

* MARKETS NEWS

- Asian markets look set for a second day of gains on Tuesday after a string of upbeat factory data around the globe boosted shares and most commodities, while a delay in a potential U.S. strike on Syria weighed on safe-havens such as gold and the yen.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday:

- 1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI Aug

- 1400 U.S. Construction spending mm Jul (Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Richard Pullin)