SINGAPORE, Sept 6 U.S. crude held above $108 a barrel on Friday after climbing more than $1 in the previous session on upbeat economic data and a drop in crude stockpiles.

U.S. crude and Brent are set to post a second weekly price gain, underpinned by concerns that a potential U.S. military strike on Syria may spread unrest in the Middle East and disrupt supply.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for October delivery had fallen 13 cents to $108.24 a barrel by 0009 GMT. October Brent edged down 2 cents to $115.24, after ending up 35 cents.

* U.S. President Barack Obama faced growing pressure from Russia's Vladimir Putin and other world leaders on Thursday to decide against launching military strikes in Syria, which many of them fear would hurt the global economy and push up oil prices.

* U.S. crude oil stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, oil storage hub fell last week for the ninth consecutive week to their lowest level since February 2012, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed.

* Solid U.S. jobs and service sector data on Thursday bolstered views the Federal Reserve could start slowing its bond-buying programme as soon as this month, but plunging orders for factory goods highlighted uncertainty around the economic outlook.

* U.S. gasoline futures for October delivery have dropped nearly 5 percent in five days of selling, knocked back from a contract high as funds began to shed bullish summer positions and traders' focus shifts to winter fuels.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. and European government bond yields surged on Thursday, with the yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury notes touching 3 percent.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday:

- 1000 GMT Germany Industrial output mm Jul

- 1230 GMT U.S. Unemployment rate Aug

- 1230 GMT U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Aug

- 1930 GMT U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)