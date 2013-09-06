SINGAPORE, Sept 6 U.S. crude held above $108 a
barrel on Friday after climbing more than $1 in the previous
session on upbeat economic data and a drop in crude stockpiles.
U.S. crude and Brent are set to post a second weekly price
gain, underpinned by concerns that a potential U.S. military
strike on Syria may spread unrest in the Middle East and disrupt
supply.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for October delivery had fallen 13 cents
to $108.24 a barrel by 0009 GMT. October Brent edged
down 2 cents to $115.24, after ending up 35 cents.
* U.S. President Barack Obama faced growing pressure from
Russia's Vladimir Putin and other world leaders on Thursday to
decide against launching military strikes in Syria, which many
of them fear would hurt the global economy and push up oil
prices.
* U.S. crude oil stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, oil
storage hub fell last week for the ninth consecutive week to
their lowest level since February 2012, data from the U.S.
Energy Information Administration showed.
* Solid U.S. jobs and service sector data on Thursday
bolstered views the Federal Reserve could start slowing its
bond-buying programme as soon as this month, but plunging orders
for factory goods highlighted uncertainty around the economic
outlook.
* U.S. gasoline futures for October delivery have
dropped nearly 5 percent in five days of selling, knocked back
from a contract high as funds began to shed bullish summer
positions and traders' focus shifts to winter fuels.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. and European government bond yields surged on
Thursday, with the yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury notes touching
3 percent.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday:
- 1000 GMT Germany Industrial output mm Jul
- 1230 GMT U.S. Unemployment rate Aug
- 1230 GMT U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Aug
- 1930 GMT U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)