SINGAPORE, Sept 23 U.S. crude futures steadied
near $105 a barrel on Monday after losing more than 3 percent in
the past two sessions, with investors looking towards Chinese
manufacturing data for more clues on the economic health of the
world's No. 2 oil consumer.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for November delivery was off 9 cents at
$104.66 a barrel by 0049 GMT. The October contract touched a
2-1/2-week low of $104.32 before it expired on Friday as traders
banked profits.
* Brent crude was also down 9 cents at $109.13 per
barrel. It fell 3.2 percent last week in its biggest weekly
decline in three months.
* The HSBC manufacturing flash purchasing managers' index
for China, due at 0145 GMT, may help set the tone for markets
this week after the Federal Reserve's shock decision to keep its
stimulus only lifted commodity prices briefly last week.
* Further upbeat Chinese data should cement expectations
that the world's No. 2 economy has regained its footing in the
third quarter after a weak first half of the year.
* The Fed could still scale back its massive bond-buying
programme at its next policy meeting in October should data
point to a stronger economy, St. Louis Fed President James
Bullard said.
* Syria gave details of some of its chemical weapons to a
U.N.-backed arms watchdog at The Hague but needs to fill in gaps
by next week to launch a rapid disarmament operation that may
avert U.S. air strikes.
* India's imports of Iranian oil shot up in August to more
than four times the volume taken in July as one refiner resumed
purchases after a four-month break, but the average annual pace
of shipments is still far below last year's levels.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar held off a seven-month low, having found some
support after Bullard suggested there is a chance the central
bank may scale back stimulus next month.
* Asian markets got off to a lacklustre start ahead of the
manufacturing data from China, while the euro had only the
briefest of lifts from Chancellor Angela Merkel's landslide
victory in Germany's general election.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC Manufacturing Flash PMI
0658 France Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI
0728 Germany Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI
0758 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI
1230 U.S. Chicago national activity index
1258 U.S. Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI
1300 European Central Bank president to testify at European
Parliament economic committee
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)