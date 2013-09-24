TOKYO, Sept 24 U.S. crude futures fell for a fourth session on Tuesday as higher crude output from Iraq and a possible thaw in U.S.-Iran relations improved the outlook for supply, offseting solid economic data from China and Europe.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for November delivery was off 18 cents at $103.41 a barrel by 0030 GMT. The contract touched a 1-1/2-month low of $103.12 on Monday before ending at $103.59.

* Brent crude was down 14 cents at $108.02 per barrel.

* Iraq has boosted oil output from its southern oilfields after repairing a leaking pipeline, two oil officials said on Monday, although planned work was continuing to keep a lid on exports from OPEC's No. 2 producer.

* A slew of international crises will take centre stage this week as the U.N. General Assembly gathers in New York. These include Syria's bloody civil war and the possible appearance of Sudan's president despite an arrest warrant for alleged genocide.

* Iran's new government took its diplomatic charm offensive to the United Nations on Monday and agreed to new talks on its nuclear programme with top diplomats from six world powers, including U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.

* Libya's eastern Hariga port could reopen this week but there was no progress in negotiations to end a dispute that has shut larger eastern terminals for weeks, the head of the energy committee in parliament said.

* China's factory sector grew at its fastest pace in six months in September, a preliminary survey showed, adding momentum to a tentative turnaround in the world's second-largest economy since the middle of the year.

* Business activity in the euro zone has grown faster than expected this month as new orders flood in at their fastest pace in over two years.

* U.S. manufacturing activity growth slowed in September as demand for products declined and firms took on fewer workers, an industry report showed.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro nursed modest losses in Asia on Tuesday after the European Central Bank said it stood ready to do more to keep market rates down, while dovish comments from an influential Federal Reserve official kept the dollar on a leash.

* Global equities markets declined on Monday as nagging uncertainty over the Fed's policy stance offset an election triumph for German leader Angela Merkel and the upbeat euro zone and Chinese data.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Joseph Radford)