TOKYO, Sept 24 U.S. crude futures fell for a
fourth session on Tuesday as higher crude output from Iraq and a
possible thaw in U.S.-Iran relations improved the outlook for
supply, offseting solid economic data from China and Europe.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for November delivery was off 18 cents
at $103.41 a barrel by 0030 GMT. The contract touched a
1-1/2-month low of $103.12 on Monday before ending at $103.59.
* Brent crude was down 14 cents at $108.02 per
barrel.
* Iraq has boosted oil output from its southern oilfields
after repairing a leaking pipeline, two oil officials said on
Monday, although planned work was continuing to keep a lid on
exports from OPEC's No. 2 producer.
* A slew of international crises will take centre stage this
week as the U.N. General Assembly gathers in New York. These
include Syria's bloody civil war and the possible appearance of
Sudan's president despite an arrest warrant for alleged
genocide.
* Iran's new government took its diplomatic charm offensive
to the United Nations on Monday and agreed to new talks on its
nuclear programme with top diplomats from six world powers,
including U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.
* Libya's eastern Hariga port could reopen this week but
there was no progress in negotiations to end a dispute that has
shut larger eastern terminals for weeks, the head of the energy
committee in parliament said.
* China's factory sector grew at its fastest pace in six
months in September, a preliminary survey showed, adding
momentum to a tentative turnaround in the world's second-largest
economy since the middle of the year.
* Business activity in the euro zone has grown faster than
expected this month as new orders flood in at their fastest pace
in over two years.
* U.S. manufacturing activity growth slowed in September as
demand for products declined and firms took on fewer workers, an
industry report showed.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro nursed modest losses in Asia on Tuesday after the
European Central Bank said it stood ready to do more to keep
market rates down, while dovish comments from an influential
Federal Reserve official kept the dollar on a leash.
* Global equities markets declined on Monday as nagging
uncertainty over the Fed's policy stance offset an election
triumph for German leader Angela Merkel and the upbeat euro zone
and Chinese data.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0800 Germany Ifo business climate
1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1300 U.S. S&P-CaseShiller housing index
1300 U.S. FHFA home price index
1400 U.S. Consumer confidence
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Joseph Radford)