SINGAPORE, Sept 27 U.S. crude oil futures fell for a sixth session out of seven on Friday as a U.S.-Russia deal to remove chemical weapons from Syria and talks on resolving tensions over Iran's nuclear plans helped ease fears over Middle East supply risks.

West Texas Intermediate crude is heading for a third straight weekly decline and has lost nearly 5 percent so far this month.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for November delivery slipped 41 cents to $102.62 a barrel by 0040 GMT. The contract is down 2 percent for the week after hitting an 11-week low of $102.20 on Wednesday, a level it also touched on Thursday.

* Brent oil dropped 23 cents to $108.98 per barrel, and is also on track for a third consecutive week of losses.

* The United States and Russia reached an agreement on a draft U.N. Security Council resolution aimed at ridding Syria of its chemical weapons arsenal after weeks of diplomatic deadlock.

* Iran and the United States held their highest-level substantive talks in a generation on Thursday, saying the tone was positive but sounding cautious about resolving the long-running standoff over Iran's nuclear program.

* U.S. House of Representatives Republicans refused to give in to President Barack Obama's demand for straightforward bills to run the government beyond Sept. 30 and to increase borrowing authority to avoid a historic default.

* A drilling campaign off Brazil's northeastern coast shows that an area controlled by Petrobras and an Indian partner likely holds more than a billion barrels of oil, bolstering hopes that the region will soon become the country's biggest new oil frontier.

* A flood of U.S. and Asian diesel and shrinking overseas demand for gasoline are pummeling already struggling European refiners that face a bleak end to the year and fears of more closures.

* Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes fell for the third straight month in August but fewer Americans filed new claims for jobless benefits last week, giving conflicting signals on the health of the economy.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar held onto modest overnight gains in Asia but was on track to end the week flat, hampered by the threat of a historic U.S. debt default hanging in the air and lack of clarity over when the Federal Reserve will scale back stimulus.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0645 France Consumer spending

0800 Italy Business confidence

0900 Euro zone Economic sentiment

1200 Germany Consumer inflation

1230 U.S. Personal income (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)