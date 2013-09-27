SINGAPORE, Sept 27 U.S. crude oil futures fell
for a sixth session out of seven on Friday as a U.S.-Russia deal
to remove chemical weapons from Syria and talks on resolving
tensions over Iran's nuclear plans helped ease fears over Middle
East supply risks.
West Texas Intermediate crude is heading for a third
straight weekly decline and has lost nearly 5 percent so far
this month.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for November delivery slipped 41 cents
to $102.62 a barrel by 0040 GMT. The contract is down 2 percent
for the week after hitting an 11-week low of $102.20 on
Wednesday, a level it also touched on Thursday.
* Brent oil dropped 23 cents to $108.98 per barrel,
and is also on track for a third consecutive week of losses.
* The United States and Russia reached an agreement on a
draft U.N. Security Council resolution aimed at ridding Syria of
its chemical weapons arsenal after weeks of diplomatic deadlock.
* Iran and the United States held their highest-level
substantive talks in a generation on Thursday, saying the tone
was positive but sounding cautious about resolving the
long-running standoff over Iran's nuclear program.
* U.S. House of Representatives Republicans refused to give
in to President Barack Obama's demand for straightforward bills
to run the government beyond Sept. 30 and to increase borrowing
authority to avoid a historic default.
* A drilling campaign off Brazil's northeastern coast shows
that an area controlled by Petrobras and an Indian partner
likely holds more than a billion barrels of oil, bolstering
hopes that the region will soon become the country's biggest new
oil frontier.
* A flood of U.S. and Asian diesel and shrinking overseas
demand for gasoline are pummeling already struggling European
refiners that face a bleak end to the year and fears of more
closures.
* Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes fell for the
third straight month in August but fewer Americans filed new
claims for jobless benefits last week, giving conflicting
signals on the health of the economy.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar held onto modest overnight gains in Asia but
was on track to end the week flat, hampered by the threat of a
historic U.S. debt default hanging in the air and lack of
clarity over when the Federal Reserve will scale back stimulus.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0645 France Consumer spending
0800 Italy Business confidence
0900 Euro zone Economic sentiment
1200 Germany Consumer inflation
1230 U.S. Personal income
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)