TOKYO, Sept 30 U.S. crude dropped to a 2-1/2
month low early on Monday, with markets uncertain on the outlook
for demand as a shutdown of U.S. government operations seemed
more likely.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for November delivery was down $1.17 at
$101.70 a barrel by 0014 GMT, after finishing 16 cents lower on
Friday. The contract earlier fell to $101.69, its lowest level
since July 5.
* Brent crude for November delivery dropped 79 cents
to $107.84 a barrel, after settling 58 cents lower in the
previous session.
* U.S. Senate Democrats decided on Sunday not to take up a
measure approved in the early morning hours by the
Republican-controlled House of Representatives that ties funding
for government agencies to a one-year delay of President Barack
Obama's landmark healthcare law.
* Workers at the 210,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) oil refinery
in Grangemouth, Scotland voted on Friday in favour of strike
action, raising fears of disruption to North Sea oil supplies
that could drive up the benchmark oil price.
* Libya's crude oil exports have risen above 580,000 bpd
after western fields reopened this month but oil export
facilities in the east remain closed by protesters, a senior oil
official said on Friday.
* Obama and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani spoke by
telephone on Friday, the highest-level contact between the two
countries in three decades and a signal that the they are
serious about reaching an agreement.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro slumped in Asia early on Monday with Italy in the
grip of a fresh political crisis, while investors also sold the
greenback as a midnight deadline to avert a shutdown in
Washington loomed large.
* U.S. stock index futures fell late on Sunday on political
developments in the country.
* The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
finished flat on Friday as gains in gold and wheat,
were countered by declines in crude oil and raw sugar.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)
0145 China HSBC Final manufacturing PMI
0600 Germany Retail sales
0645 France Producer prices
0900 Euro zone Flash inflation
1230 U.S. Midwest manufacturing index
1430 U.S. Fed Texas manufacturing index
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Joseph Radford)