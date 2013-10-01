PERTH Oct 1 U.S. crude inched lower in early Asian trading ahead of a deadline that would see much of the U.S. government begin to shut down, crimping growth in the world's largest oil consumer.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for November delivery had fallen 13 cents to $102.18 a barrel by 0035 GMT.

* Brent crude for November delivery dropped 26 cents to $108.11 a barrel.

* Easing tensions over Iran's nuclear programme also helped oil prices move lower. Obama and new Iranian President Hassan Rouhani spoke by telephone on Friday, the highest-level contact between the two countries in three decades.

* The U.S. Energy Information Administration said it does not yet know if it will be able publish its weekly inventory data in the event of a U.S. government shutdown.

* Supply concerns have also eased in recent weeks as exports from Libya have recovered to above 580,000 barrels per day, following weeks of disruption.

MARKETS NEWS

* The U.S. dollar was subdued in Asia on Tuesday and vulnerable against safe-haven currencies with Washington still locked in a bitter struggle just hours ahead of the midnight deadline.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

0100 China Official manufacturing PMI

0743 Italy Markit/ADACI manufacturing PMI

0748 France Markit manufacturing PMI

0753 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI

0755 Germany Unemployment rate

0758 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI

0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate

1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales

1258 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI final

1400 U.S. Construction spending

1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing index (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Joseph Radford)