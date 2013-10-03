PERTH Oct 3 U.S. crude dropped on Thursday,
recoiling after posting their largest gain in two weeks a day
earlier, as worries about the impact of the continuing U.S.
government shutdown on demand from the world's largest oil
consumer undermined prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for November delivery had fallen 36
cents to $103.74 a barrel by 0040 GMT.
* Brent crude for November delivery dropped 26 cents
to $108.93 a barrel.
* President Barack Obama met with Republican and Democratic
leaders in Congress on Wednesday to try to break a deadlock that
has shut down wide swaths of the federal government, but there
was no breakthrough.
* On Wednesday, oil rose over $2 after news that the
southern portion of TransCanada's 700,000 barrel per day crude
pipeline was 95 percent complete and the company was focused on
starting the line that will move crude from Cushing, Oklahoma,
the delivery point for WTI futures, to the Gulf Coast refining
center by the end of the year.
* Crude inventories at the hub have fallen nearly 17 million
barrels, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration. Draws have been declining in recent weeks, with
stockpiles at Cushing down just 59,000 barrels in the week to
Sept. 27, the EIA reported on Wednesday.
* A looming low-pressure storm system prompted BP Plc
to evacuate some workers from its four oil and gas
platforms in the Gulf of Mexico but production was unaffected.
Other operators, including Royal Dutch Shell, the
biggest oil producer in the Gulf, Anadarko Petroleum Corp
and Hess Corp, said they were monitoring the
storm but had not begun evacuations.
* U.S. private employers added a fewer-than-expected
166,000 jobs in September, according to Wednesday data from a
payrolls processor, underscoring steady but still sluggish
growth in the labor market.
MARKETS NEWS
* The U.S. dollar stayed under pressure on Thursday while
share markets flatlined as the U.S. government shutdown dragged
on with no obvious end in sight, stirring unease about the
country's economy and its debt ceiling.
