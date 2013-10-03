PERTH Oct 3 U.S. crude dropped on Thursday, recoiling after posting their largest gain in two weeks a day earlier, as worries about the impact of the continuing U.S. government shutdown on demand from the world's largest oil consumer undermined prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for November delivery had fallen 36 cents to $103.74 a barrel by 0040 GMT.

* Brent crude for November delivery dropped 26 cents to $108.93 a barrel.

* President Barack Obama met with Republican and Democratic leaders in Congress on Wednesday to try to break a deadlock that has shut down wide swaths of the federal government, but there was no breakthrough.

* On Wednesday, oil rose over $2 after news that the southern portion of TransCanada's 700,000 barrel per day crude pipeline was 95 percent complete and the company was focused on starting the line that will move crude from Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for WTI futures, to the Gulf Coast refining center by the end of the year.

* Crude inventories at the hub have fallen nearly 17 million barrels, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Draws have been declining in recent weeks, with stockpiles at Cushing down just 59,000 barrels in the week to Sept. 27, the EIA reported on Wednesday.

* A looming low-pressure storm system prompted BP Plc to evacuate some workers from its four oil and gas platforms in the Gulf of Mexico but production was unaffected. Other operators, including Royal Dutch Shell, the biggest oil producer in the Gulf, Anadarko Petroleum Corp and Hess Corp, said they were monitoring the storm but had not begun evacuations.

* U.S. private employers added a fewer-than-expected 166,000 jobs in September, according to Wednesday data from a payrolls processor, underscoring steady but still sluggish growth in the labor market.

MARKETS NEWS

* The U.S. dollar stayed under pressure on Thursday while share markets flatlined as the U.S. government shutdown dragged on with no obvious end in sight, stirring unease about the country's economy and its debt ceiling.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)

0758 Euro zone Services PMI final

0900 Euro zone Retail sales

1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims

1400 U.S. ISM Non-manufacturing index (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Ed Davies)