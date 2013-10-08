TOKYO Oct 8 U.S. oil edged up on Tuesday, but
the standoff over the government shutdown in Washington clouded
the outlook for demand and dragged on prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for November delivery had risen 11
cents to $103.14 a barrel by 0006 GMT. It earlier climbed to
103.21.
* Brent crude for November delivery dropped 4 cents
to $109.64 a barrel.
* A few faint glimmers of hope surfaced on Monday in the
U.S. fiscal standoff, both in Congress and at the White House,
with President Barack Obama saying he would accept a short-term
increase in the nation's borrowing authority to avoid a default.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks fell on Monday, extending two weeks of losses,
as the partial U.S. government shutdown and debt-ceiling
standoff kept investors nervous.
* The dollar skidded to near an eight-month low on Tuesday.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday:
0145 China HSBC Services PMI
0600 Germany Trade balance
0645 France Trade balance
1000 Germany Industrial orders
1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism index
1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1400 U.S. IBD/TIPP consumer confidence
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Joseph Radford)