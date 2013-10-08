TOKYO Oct 8 U.S. oil edged up on Tuesday, but the standoff over the government shutdown in Washington clouded the outlook for demand and dragged on prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for November delivery had risen 11 cents to $103.14 a barrel by 0006 GMT. It earlier climbed to 103.21.

* Brent crude for November delivery dropped 4 cents to $109.64 a barrel.

* A few faint glimmers of hope surfaced on Monday in the U.S. fiscal standoff, both in Congress and at the White House, with President Barack Obama saying he would accept a short-term increase in the nation's borrowing authority to avoid a default.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks fell on Monday, extending two weeks of losses, as the partial U.S. government shutdown and debt-ceiling standoff kept investors nervous.

* The dollar skidded to near an eight-month low on Tuesday.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday:

0145 China HSBC Services PMI

0600 Germany Trade balance

0645 France Trade balance

1000 Germany Industrial orders

1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism index

1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales

1400 U.S. IBD/TIPP consumer confidence (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Joseph Radford)