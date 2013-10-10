TOKYO Oct 10 U.S. oil was slightly lower on Thursday as President Barack Obama invited Republicans and Democrats in Congress to meet to try and resolve the impasse in Washington over a government shutdown that is threatening financial havoc.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for November delivery eased 4 cents to $101.57 a barrel by 0004 GMT. It earlier dipped to $101.39.

* Brent crude for November delivery dropped 1 cent to $109.05 a barrel.

* Global oil prices sank on Wednesday after the largest weekly buildup of U.S. crude stocks in a year added to concerns that Washington's budget impasse will curb demand in the world's biggest oil consumer.

* With pressure rising and no clear path forward for breaking the fiscal impasse, President Barack Obama launched a series of White House meetings with lawmakers on Wednesday to search for a way to end a government shutdown and raise the debt limit.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar pulled further away from an eight-month low on Thursday on hopes of a break in the U.S. fiscal standoff, with President Barack Obama meeting Republican and Democrat lawmakers to discuss the government shutdown and raising the borrowing limit.

* The Dow and S&P 500 rose on Wednesday as Republicans and Democrats in Congress showed early signs of a possible break in the impasse, and U.S. President Barack Obama invited both sides for talks about ending the government shutdown, now in its ninth day.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday:

0645 France Industrial output

0800 Italy Industrial output

1100 Bank of England interest rate decision

1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims

1330 IMF Managing Director Lagarde holds press briefing

1615 European Central Bank President Draghi's speech (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Richard Pullin)