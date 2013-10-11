TOKYO Oct 11 U.S. oil slipped in early Asian trade on Friday, shedding some of its overnight gains as uncertainty over whether Washington would seal a deal to avert a possible debt default clouded the outlook for demand.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for November delivery had dropped 22 cents to $102.79 a barrel by 0007 GMT. It earlier dipped to $102.56. It is heading for its fourth weekly decline in five weeks.

* Brent crude for November delivery fell 13 cents to $111.67 a barrel.

* Brent oil prices jumped close to $3 per barrel and ended with their largest gain in more than a month on Thursday on growing hope for a deal to extend funding of the U.S. government, and on concerns about supplies from Libya and the Middle East.

* Republicans in the House of Representatives offered a plan on Thursday that would postpone a possible U.S. default. The New York Times later reported President Barack Obama had rejected the plan, but Republican Paul Ryan told reporters Obama had neither accepted or rejected the proposal.

* Oil traders razor-focused on signs of escalating violence in the Middle East were jolted on Thursday by a Twitter posting from the Israeli military that, at first glance, suggested they had just bombed Syrian airports.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar climbed to a two-week high against major currencies on Thursday, while major U.S. stock indexes posted their strongest rally in more than nine months.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday:

0645 France Current account

1200 India Industrial output

