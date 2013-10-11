TOKYO Oct 11 U.S. oil slipped in early Asian
trade on Friday, shedding some of its overnight gains as
uncertainty over whether Washington would seal a deal to avert a
possible debt default clouded the outlook for demand.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for November delivery had dropped 22
cents to $102.79 a barrel by 0007 GMT. It earlier dipped to
$102.56. It is heading for its fourth weekly decline in five
weeks.
* Brent crude for November delivery fell 13 cents to
$111.67 a barrel.
* Brent oil prices jumped close to $3 per barrel and ended
with their largest gain in more than a month on Thursday on
growing hope for a deal to extend funding of the U.S.
government, and on concerns about supplies from Libya and the
Middle East.
* Republicans in the House of Representatives offered a plan
on Thursday that would postpone a possible U.S. default. The New
York Times later reported President Barack Obama had rejected
the plan, but Republican Paul Ryan told reporters Obama had
neither accepted or rejected the proposal.
* Oil traders razor-focused on signs of escalating violence
in the Middle East were jolted on Thursday by a Twitter posting
from the Israeli military that, at first glance, suggested they
had just bombed Syrian airports.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar climbed to a two-week high against major
currencies on Thursday, while major U.S. stock indexes posted
their strongest rally in more than nine months.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday:
0645 France Current account
1200 India Industrial output
1355 University of Michigan consumer sentiment
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Joseph Radford)