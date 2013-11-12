SINGAPORE Nov 12 U.S. crude futures edged lower
in early Asian trading on Tuesday, as investors eyed the next
round of Iran nuclear talks and possible economic reforms by
Chinese leaders at the end of a Communist Party meeting later in
the day.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said he hoped an
agreement on Iran's disputed nuclear programme would be signed
within months. Talks between Iran and Western powers ended
without a deal at the weekend, but will resume on Nov. 20.
Chinese leaders will be announcing a 10-year reform agenda
at the end of its Communist Party meeting on Tuesday with
economic-focused measures likely to dominate, although some
analysts say the chances of seeing big surprises will be small.
U.S. crude for December delivery was 20 cents lower
at $94.93 per barrel at 0030 GMT. The contract had settled 54
cents higher on Monday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. lawmakers will wait for a briefing by Secretary of
State John Kerry this week before deciding whether to impose
tough new sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program, Senate
aides said on Monday.
* North Sea oil output tracked by Reuters will slip by just
4 percent in December from November's 2013 high, ensuring the
market will remain amply supplied as refiners return from
seasonal maintenance.
* Oil is unlikely to flow from Kazakhstan's Kashagan
oilfield until spring as the world's biggest crude discovery in
half a century faces challenges including leaky pipes, industry
sources said on Monday.
* Output from Venezuela's 955,000 barrels per day (bpd)
Paraguana Refining Center slipped to 64 percent of capacity in
November from 74 percent in June, due to outages and a lack of
replacement parts, according to an internal report seen by
Reuters on Monday.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares held steady on Tuesday, with investors
turning their attention to the Chinese Communist Party
policy-meeting for clues to China's economic agenda for the next
decade, while the dollar's two-day rally against the euro came
to a halt.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday:
- 0500 Japan Consumer confidence index
- 1200 India Industrial output
- 1230 U.S. NFIB small business confidence
- 1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
- 1330 U.S. Chicago national activity index
- 1355 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales
- 1500 U.S. Employment trend index
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)