SINGAPORE Nov 14 U.S. crude futures fell in early Asian trading on Thursday, hovering near six-month lows as data suggesting a rise in U.S. inventories last week weighed on prices.

The drop came even after Janet Yellen, who is poised to be the next head of the Federal Reserve, said she thinks the U.S. central bank has more work to do to aid the economy.

Her prepared comments to be delivered to a Senate committee hearing late on Thursday were supportive of the Fed's current $85-billion-a-month bond buying programme, which has boosted liquidity and appetite for risk assets such as oil.

Data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute, released after the Wednesday session's close, showed that U.S. crude stocks rose by 599,000 barrels overall last week, with an increase of 1.7 million barrels at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery hub.

The more closely-watched U.S. Energy Information Administration report is due at 1600 GMT. A Reuters survey showed crude inventories were expected to rise by nearly 1 million barrels.

Nymex crude for December delivery was 23 cents lower at $93.65 at 0027 GMT. The contract settled 84 cents higher on Wednesday, supported by Libyan supply outages.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude oil production in October exceeded imports for the first time in nearly two decades, starting a trend that is likely to continue for the foreseeable future as the country benefits from one of the biggest oil booms in history.

* Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Wednesday that a "bad deal" with Iran on its nuclear programme could lead to war and his aides challenged U.S. assertions to have offered Tehran only "modest" relief from sanctions.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian share markets were set to bounce on Thursday after Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen said the Fed has "more work to do" to help the economy, spurring U.S. stocks higher and putting the dollar on the defensive.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday:

- 0630 France Preliminary Q3 GDP

- 0700 Germany Preliminary Q3 GDP

- 0900 Italy Preliminary Q3 GDP

- 1000 Euro zone Preliminary Q3 GDP

- 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims

- 1330 U.S. International trade

- 1500 U.S. Senate banking committee holds hearing on nomination of Janet Yellen for Federal Reserve chair

(Reporting By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Richard Pullin)