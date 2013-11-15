(Corrects milestone to sixth weekly drop in 2nd paragraph)
SINGAPORE Nov 15 U.S. crude edged above $94 a
barrel on Friday on expectations the Federal Reserve would
persist with its loose monetary policy for now.
But the contract remained on course for its sixth weekly
drop due to a larger-than-expected rise in U.S. inventories.
Janet Yellen, likely to be the next Fed chief, on Thursday
defended the U.S. central bank's commodity-friendly stimulus
measures, suggesting that immediate tapering would not be on the
table if she takes up the job.
U.S. crude for December delivery was 31 cents higher
at $94.07 per barrel at 0034 GMT, after settling 12 cents lower
on Thursday.
Elsewhere, the International Energy Agency said that while
oil markets look well supplied in the short term, prices could
rise in the next few months due to a seasonal increase in demand
and output disruptions in some OPEC producers including Libya
and Iraq.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude stocks rose 2.6 million barrels last week,
while inventories of distillates dipped to 117 million barrels,
according to Energy Information Administration data issued on
Thursday.
* Iraq has moved swiftly to restore calm at its giant
southern oilfields following violent protests, and the world's
top oil services company is expected to return to work next week
at its biggest field, Rumaila, a senior Iraqi official said on
Thursday.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian share markets found reassurance in the prospect of
extended U.S. monetary stimulus on Friday, while a falling yen
had Japanese stocks gunning for their biggest weekly increase in
almost four years.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday:
- 1330 U.S. New York Fed Empire State survey
- 1330 U.S. import/export prices
- 1415 U.S. industrial output
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Joseph
Radford)