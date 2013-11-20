PERTH Nov 20 U.S. crude oil futures rose in
early Asian trading on Wednesday after U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed will maintain its bond buying
program as long as needed.
Oil markets will be closely watching talks between major
powers and Iran, which resume Wednesday, on curbing Iran's
nuclear program.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for December delivery rose 17 cents to
$93.51 a barrel by 0028 GMT. The December crude contract
expires Wednesday.
* Brent crude closed at $106.92 a barrel on Tuesday,
after falling $1.55.
* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Tuesday the
Fed will maintain ultra-easy U.S. monetary policy for as long as
needed and will only begin to taper bond buying once it is
assured that labor market improvements would continue.
* Senior U.S. lawmakers urged the Obama administration on
Tuesday to take a tougher line in negotiations with Iran over
its nuclear ambitions, saying Tehran should roll back its
nuclear program before economic sanctions are eased.
* Oil exports from Libya's western Mellitah port have
resumed after protests ended, allowing a large oilfield to ramp
up production that could reach over 80,000 barrels per day by
Wednesday.
* Industry group the American Petroleum Institute released
data after the settlement showing U.S. crude oil inventories
last week rose 512,000 barrels, less than the 900,000-barrel
build predicted by a Reuters poll of analysts.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian share markets could extend gains on Wednesday as
the dollar sagged after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
said the Fed is committed to easy policy as long as needed.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday:
0700 Germany Producer prices
1200 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index
1330 U.S. Retail sales
1330 U.S. Consumer inflation
1500 U.S. Existing home sales
1900 FOMC releases minutes from Oct. 29-30 meeting