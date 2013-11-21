SINGAPORE Nov 21 U.S. crude futures edged lower
on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last
meeting showed a decision to wind down monetary stimulus may
come soon.
The Fed's monthly $85 billion in bond purchases has
increased supply of cheap money for years, boosting appetite for
riskier assets such as oil.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for January delivery had eased 19 cents
to $93.66 a barrel by 0036 GMT.
* Fed officials felt they could decide to start scaling back
the U.S. central bank's massive asset-purchase programme at one
of its next few meetings provided this was warranted by economic
growth, according to the minutes of the Fed's Oct. 29-30
meeting. It next meets on Dec. 17-18.
* Recent U.S. data has shown that a 16-day government
shutdown last month had limited impact on the economy. Retail
sales rose 0.4 percent in October after being flat in September.
* U.S. crude oil inventories climbed 375,000 barrels to
388.5 million barrels last week and increased 1.74 million
barrels at the Cushing, Oklahoma storage hub. U.S. stocks of
distillates fell 4.8 million barrels.
* A U.S. official said it would be "very hard" to get a
nuclear agreement with Iran at this week's talks in Geneva,
lifting Brent crude by more than a dollar on Wednesday.
* Devon Energy Corp will buy oil-producing assets in
Texas for $6 billion and plans to sell or otherwise monetize
some of its natural gas-heavy holdings in response to investor
criticism about its lack of exposure to more profitable crude.
MARKETS NEWS
* The U.S. dollar hit its highest in nearly a week against a
basket of major currencies after the euro was downed by talk of
more European Central Bank policy easing, while Asian stocks
fell after the Fed minutes.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC flash manufacturing PMI
0828 Germany Flash manufacturing PMI
0858 Euro zone Flash manufacturing PMI
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1330 U.S. Producer prices
1358 U.S. Markit flash manufacturing PMI
1500 U.S. Philly Fed business activity
1500 U.S. Senate committee votes on Janet Yellen's
nomination as chair of the Federal Reserve
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)