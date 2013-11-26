SINGAPORE Nov 26 U.S. crude futures rose in
early Asian trade on Tuesday as supply concerns crept back, with
investors judging that the historic deal between Iran and world
powers would not result in an immediate increase in shipments
from the OPEC member.
The deal halts Iran's most sensitive nuclear activity and
suspends some sanctions by the United States and the European
Union, but caps exports from the country at the current level of
about 1 million barrels per day (bpd).
That means a fragile global oil supply-demand balance as
markets are also coping with losses in exports from Libya.
U.S. crude had risen 37 cents to $94.46 a barrel by
0021 GMT, after settling 75 cents lower. Brent recouped
most of its intraday losses and ended 5 cents down, after losing
as much as $3 during the day.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Iran is quietly mobilising more ships to store and
transport oil, aiming to keep its fields working and mitigate
losses of several billion dollars a month from sanctions which
remain in place for at least another six months, trade sources
familiar with the matter said.
* Asia's top oil refiner Sinopec has
cut production for at least two of its refineries in China's
eastern Shandong province after a pipeline blast which killed 55
people on Friday, industry sources said.
* Libyan troops struggling to establish control across the
country clashed with militants in the eastern city of Benghazi
on Monday and at least nine people were killed in the fighting,
officials said.
* U.S. commercial crude oil and gasoline inventories were
forecast to have increased last week, while distillate
stockpiles were seen down, a preliminary Reuters poll of
analysts showed on Monday.
* One of the most popular trading bets in oil markets, based
on attempts to predict price differences between European and
U.S. oil benchmarks, is proving to be one of the trickiest as
funds suffer losses after sky-high gains earlier this year.
* Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes hit a
10-month low in October, but a strong rebound in services sector
activity early this month suggested some resilience in the
economy as the year winds down.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro recoiled from a four-year high against the yen on
Tuesday and retreated on the dollar as dovish comments from
European Central bank officials deflated the high-flying
currency.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday:
- 1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
- 1330 U.S. Housing starts
- 1330 U.S. Building permits
- 1400 U.S. FHFA home price index
- 1400 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index
- 1500 U.S. Consumer confidence
- 1500 U.S. Richmond Fed manufacturing index
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Joseph Radford)