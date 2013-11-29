SINGAPORE Nov 29 U.S. crude was little changed
in holiday-thinned trade on Friday, but prices were set to post
their third straight monthly drop amid rising stockpiles in the
world's top oil consumer.
Lower shipments from Libya, however, continued to underpin
prices. The country's oil exports, which remain disrupted by
protesters seizing shipping ports, have been running at a
fraction of the levels seen earlier this year of over 1 million
barrels per day (bpd).
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude rose 3 cents to $92.33 a barrel by 0027
GMT. There was no settlement price because of the Thanksgiving
holiday in the United States. Brent crude slipped 45
cents to close at $110.86 in the previous session.
* U.S. crude oil output last week exceeded 8 million bpd for
the first time since January 1989, according to the U.S. Energy
Information Administration. Crude stocks last week rose almost 3
million barrels to 391 million barrels, their highest levels for
November since records began in 1982.
* Venezuela's oil minister said on Thursday that OPEC should
maintain its current production levels at next week's meeting,
and any easing of sanctions on Iran would let the group
reorganize itself.
* Libyan oil workers are negotiating with armed protesters
blocking oil terminals in the east to reopen the second-largest
port as popular frustration grows against militias controlling
parts of the country.
* Seaborne oil exports from OPEC, excluding Angola and
Ecuador, will rise by 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the four
weeks to Dec. 14, an analyst who estimates future shipments said
on Thursday.
* Iran has invited U.N. inspectors to visit a
nuclear-related heavy water facility on Dec. 8, their chief said
on Thursday, a first concrete step under a plan to clarify
concerns about Tehran's disputed nuclear programme.
* At least two jet fuel cargoes are being shipped to China
from the United States, reversing the usual direction of trade
in the product, as U.S. refiners make use of cheap domestic
crude oil from shale to ramp up runs for export.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares were steady on Friday, with Japanese stocks
poised for another strong session as the yen languished at a
four-year trough against the euro and six-month low versus the
dollar.
