TOKYO Dec 3 U.S. crude rose for the third
session in a row on Tuesday, as recent strong industrial data
boosted the outlook for demand and worries of lower supplies
further lifted sentiment.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for January delivery was up 29 cents at
$94.11 a barrel by 0025 GMT, after settling up $1.10 on Monday,
when robust manufacturing data from China and the United States
and concerns about Russian crude supplies, supported the
contract.
* Investors are closely watching comments from the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries as members
gathered in Vienna for the producer group's meeting later this
week, where officials are expected to leave their supply limits
unchanged for the first half of 2014.
* TransCanada Corp's 700,000 barrel-per-day Cushing-to-Port
Arthur, Texas, pipeline, the southern leg of the controversial
Keystone XL pipeline, will begin service on Jan. 3, the company
said in a tariff filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory
Commission late on Monday.
* U.S. commercial crude oil inventories and distillate
stockpiles were forecast to have fallen last week, with crude
stocks for the week ended Nov. 29 down by an average of 600,000
barrels, a Reuters poll of analysts showed on Monday.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares slipped and the dollar firmed on Tuesday as
an unexpectedly strong U.S. factory activity gauge bolstered
expectations the Federal Reserve will soon reduce its massive
stimulus, while the yen tumbled on speculation of further
central bank easing.
* U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday, with investors unable
to find new reasons to keep pushing shares higher after eight
straight weeks of gains, while the mining sector slid alongside
sharp drops in precious metals prices.
* The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB index
inched down less than 0.1 percent on Monday, largely
weighed down by declines in precious metals.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday:
0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI
1000 Euro zone Producer prices
1245 U.S. Weekly ICSC chain store sales
1355 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales
1445 U.S. ISM-New York business activity
1500 U.S. IBD/TIPP consumer confidence
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Ed Davies)