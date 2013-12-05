TOKYO Dec 5 U.S. crude oil futures edged lower
in early trade on Thursday, pulled down by profit-taking after
four sessions of gains, as government data showed an unexpected
fall in U.S. stockpiles in the world's largest oil consumer.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for January delivery was down $0.10 at
$97.10 a barrel by 0007 GMT, after closing up $1.16 on
Wednesday, having earlier touched a five-week high of $97.58 and
posting its largest 4-day percentage gain since early July.
* The U.S. government's Energy Information Administration
(EIA) report showed domestic crude stocks fell 5.6 million
barrels in the week ended Nov. 29, snapping 10 straight weeks of
builds. A Reuters poll had forecast a build of 300,000 barrels.
* The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)
agreed on Wednesday to renew for the first half of 2014 a
collective oil production cap of 30 million barrels a day.
* Iran on Wednesday named seven Western oil companies it
wants back in its vast oil and gas fields if international
sanctions are lifted and said it would outline investment terms
in April next year.
* U.S. private-sector hiring rose in November at the fastest
clip in a year, opening the door wider for the Federal Reserve
to start trimming its bond purchases within the next few months.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian markets were off to a nervous start on Thursday as
never-ending speculation about the fate of U.S. stimulus lifted
bond yields while helping the dollar pare losses against the
yen.
* The Dow and the S&P 500 finished lower for the fourth
consecutive session on Wednesday after investors found few
reasons to make big moves, with uncertainty remaining over when
the Federal Reserve will start to slow its stimulus.
* Gold rebounded 2 percent on a surge of short-covering
after hitting a five-month low while U.S. oil rose for the
fourth session, lifting the benchmark commodities index
to a five-week high.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday:
1245 European Central Bank interest rate decision
1330 ECB President Mario Draghi holds press briefing
1330 U.S. Q3 GDP
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1500 U.S. Factory orders
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Ed Davies)