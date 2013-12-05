TOKYO Dec 5 U.S. crude oil futures edged lower in early trade on Thursday, pulled down by profit-taking after four sessions of gains, as government data showed an unexpected fall in U.S. stockpiles in the world's largest oil consumer.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for January delivery was down $0.10 at $97.10 a barrel by 0007 GMT, after closing up $1.16 on Wednesday, having earlier touched a five-week high of $97.58 and posting its largest 4-day percentage gain since early July.

* The U.S. government's Energy Information Administration (EIA) report showed domestic crude stocks fell 5.6 million barrels in the week ended Nov. 29, snapping 10 straight weeks of builds. A Reuters poll had forecast a build of 300,000 barrels.

* The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) agreed on Wednesday to renew for the first half of 2014 a collective oil production cap of 30 million barrels a day.

* Iran on Wednesday named seven Western oil companies it wants back in its vast oil and gas fields if international sanctions are lifted and said it would outline investment terms in April next year.

* U.S. private-sector hiring rose in November at the fastest clip in a year, opening the door wider for the Federal Reserve to start trimming its bond purchases within the next few months.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian markets were off to a nervous start on Thursday as never-ending speculation about the fate of U.S. stimulus lifted bond yields while helping the dollar pare losses against the yen.

* The Dow and the S&P 500 finished lower for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday after investors found few reasons to make big moves, with uncertainty remaining over when the Federal Reserve will start to slow its stimulus.

* Gold rebounded 2 percent on a surge of short-covering after hitting a five-month low while U.S. oil rose for the fourth session, lifting the benchmark commodities index to a five-week high.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday:

1245 European Central Bank interest rate decision

1330 ECB President Mario Draghi holds press briefing

1330 U.S. Q3 GDP

1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims

1500 U.S. Factory orders (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Ed Davies)