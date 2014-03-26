TOKYO, March 26 U.S. crude oil prices ticked
higher above $99 in early Wednesday trade, reversing some of the
previous session's losses when a build in petroleum inventories
and the restart of a key Texas oil shipping channel pressured
prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for May delivery was up 11 cents at
$99.30 per barrel by 0032 GMT, after finishing 41 cents lower on
Tuesday.
* U.S. crude inventories rose by 6.3 million barrels in the
week to March 21 to 379 million, compared with analysts'
expectations for a increase of 2.7 million barrels, data from
industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on
Tuesday.
The U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information
Administration (EIA) will release its own stockpile report later
on Wednesday.
* The Houston Ship Channel, a critical waterway for oil
shipments, gradually reopened on Tuesday after a four-day
closure that forced at least one big refiner to cut output and
caused a backlog of more than 100 vessels.
* Russia and the West drew a tentative line under the
Ukraine crisis on Tuesday after U.S. President Barack Obama and
his allies agreed to hold off on more damaging economic
sanctions unless Moscow goes beyond the seizure of Crimea.
* Oil exports from Iraq's southern terminals have held
within sight of a 35-year high so far in March, according to
loading data, reflecting Iraq's efforts to expand capacity and
deliver supply growth in 2014.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares edged higher in early trade on Wednesday on
fresh signs of strength in the U.S. economy and diminishing
concerns over the diplomatic standoff between the West and
Russia.
* U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday, rebounding from a
two-day decline as the hard-hit biotechnology sector regained
its momentum and a strong read on consumer confidence increased
optimism about the economy.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)
0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment
1000 Italy Consumer confidence
1230 U.S. Durable goods orders
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Richard Pullin)