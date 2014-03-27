SINGAPORE, March 27 U.S. crude oil futures
steadied above $100 a barrel on Thursday after data showed oil
stocks at the contract's delivery point fell for an eighth
straight week to the lowest since January 2012.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for May delivery was off 9 cents at
$100.17 a barrel by 0040 GMT, after settling above $100 on
Wednesday for the first time in five sessions.
* Brent oil slipped 15 cents to $106.88 a barrel
after a two-session gain.
* Oil stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma storage hub, the
delivery point for U.S. crude futures fell 1.33 million barrels
to 28.48 million barrels.
* Stocks there have fallen due to the January start-up of
TransCanada's 700,000-barrel per day Gulf Coast
pipeline. But a surge in crude stocks in the U.S. Gulf Coast to
a record high suggests the supply from Cushing is not being
absorbed by the country's largest refinery hub.
* The United States and the European Union agreed to work
together to prepare possible tougher economic sanctions in
response to Russia's behaviour in Ukraine, including on the
energy sector, and to make Europe less dependent on Russian gas.
* Iran's oil exports have stayed above levels allowed under
Western sanctions for a fifth month, according to sources who
track tanker movements, in a further sign that a deal to ease
some restrictions is helping Tehran sell more crude.
* Oil theft looks set to push Nigeria off its spot as top
African crude oil exporter in May and exports could fall to
their lowest since records began in 2009.
* Britain's energy suppliers could be on track for their
biggest shake up since privatisation when regulators rule on
Thursday whether the industry is competitive enough following a
public outcry over high prices.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian markets got off to a skittish start following a late
dip on Wall Street amid talk of tougher sanctions on Russia and
a drop in technology stocks.
* The euro was on the defensive after comments from European
Central Bank officials this week raised fresh speculation on
further monetary easing to stave off potential deflation.
DATA (GMT)
0745 France Consumer confidence
0900 Euro zone M3 money supply
0900 Italy Business confidence
1230 U.S. Final Q4 GDP
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. Pending home sales
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)