TOKYO, March 28 U.S. crude oil futures ticked up on Friday to put the contract on course for its biggest weekly gain in nearly two months following continued draws in petroleum inventories, geopolitical tensions and a pickup in U.S. economic growth.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for May delivery was up 10 cents at 101.38 a barrel by 0007 GMT, putting the contract on track for a weekly gain of 1.9 percent - its largest since the week to Feb. 7. The contract finished $1.02 higher on Thursday.

* The U.S. economy grew a bit faster than previously estimated in the fourth quarter and new claims for jobless aid fell to a near four-month low last week, suggesting the economy has plenty of momentum to break out of its winter chill.

* Ukraine won a $27-billion international financial lifeline on Thursday, rushed through in the wake of Russia's annexation of Crimea, while Moscow's economy minister acknowledged that his country's growth would slow dramatically as funds flee abroad.

* U.S. energy markets cannot absorb the levels of biofuels required by law to be blended into the fuel supply in 2014, Environmental Protection Agency head Gina McCarthy said on Thursday, defending a controversial proposal to slash the target for this year.

* Libyan protesters have blocked a pipeline carrying oil condensates from the southwestern al-Wafa oilfield to the Mellitah export port, state-owned National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Thursday.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro was wallowing near three-week lows in Asia on Friday as speculation intensified that the European Central Bank might ease policy further, while bond yields and gold were down on the outlook for low inflation in the U.S. and Europe.

* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, erasing most of the S&P 500's year-to-date gain, as banking and technology stocks led the selloff.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)

0700 Germany Import prices

0745 France Consumer spending

0745 France Producer prices

1000 Euro zone Economic sentiment

1230 U.S. Personal income

1300 Germany Consumer inflation (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Richard Pullin)