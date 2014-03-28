TOKYO, March 28 U.S. crude oil futures ticked up
on Friday to put the contract on course for its biggest weekly
gain in nearly two months following continued draws in petroleum
inventories, geopolitical tensions and a pickup in U.S. economic
growth.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for May delivery was up 10 cents at
101.38 a barrel by 0007 GMT, putting the contract on track for a
weekly gain of 1.9 percent - its largest since the week to Feb.
7. The contract finished $1.02 higher on Thursday.
* The U.S. economy grew a bit faster than previously
estimated in the fourth quarter and new claims for jobless aid
fell to a near four-month low last week, suggesting the economy
has plenty of momentum to break out of its winter chill.
* Ukraine won a $27-billion international financial lifeline
on Thursday, rushed through in the wake of Russia's annexation
of Crimea, while Moscow's economy minister acknowledged that his
country's growth would slow dramatically as funds flee abroad.
* U.S. energy markets cannot absorb the levels of biofuels
required by law to be blended into the fuel supply in 2014,
Environmental Protection Agency head Gina McCarthy said on
Thursday, defending a controversial proposal to slash the target
for this year.
* Libyan protesters have blocked a pipeline carrying oil
condensates from the southwestern al-Wafa oilfield to the
Mellitah export port, state-owned National Oil Corp (NOC) said
on Thursday.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro was wallowing near three-week lows in Asia on
Friday as speculation intensified that the European Central Bank
might ease policy further, while bond yields and gold were down
on the outlook for low inflation in the U.S. and Europe.
* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, erasing most of the S&P
500's year-to-date gain, as banking and technology stocks led
the selloff.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)
0700 Germany Import prices
0745 France Consumer spending
0745 France Producer prices
1000 Euro zone Economic sentiment
1230 U.S. Personal income
1300 Germany Consumer inflation
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Richard Pullin)