SINGAPORE, March 31 U.S. crude traded near a three-week high above $101 a barrel on Monday, buoyed by simmering tensions between Russia and the West and disruptions to African oil supplies.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for May delivery edged down 22 cents to $101.45 a barrel by 0004 GMT after settling on Friday at the highest since March 7. Front-month prices are set to close the month down about 1 percent although prices gained about 3 percent in the first quarter.

* Brent crude for May was at $107.94 a barrel, down 13 cents from Friday's settlement which was the highest since March 14. The front-month contract is set to post the first decline in three quarters, down about 2.5 percent.

* America's top general in Europe has been sent back early from a trip to Washington in what the Pentagon on Sunday called a prudent step given Russia's "lack of transparency" about troop movements across the border with Ukraine.

* Production from Iraq's giant West Qurna-2 oilfield will lift national output to 4 million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of the year, oil minister Abdul Kareem Luaibi said. The field's operator Lukoil began commercial production on Saturday.

Production from the giant West Qurna-2 is eventually expected to reach 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd), from an initial 120,000 bpd.

* Oil production from the two largest shale formations in the United States rose in February after brutal winter conditions froze a year-long trend of robust growth in January and December, according to a Texas-based energy intelligence firm.

* U.S. crude oil exports, which are severely limited by law, rose in January to the highest level since 1999 at 245,000 barrels per day (bpd), compared with 190,000 bpd in December, Energy Information Administration data showed.

* Oil condensate flows from Libya's Wafa field to the western Mellitah port are still blocked, while gas exports to Italy are flowing normally, state-run National Oil Corp (NOC) said. Nigerian crude exports are set to fall to their lowest since 2009 due to a production outage for the Forcados grade.

* Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to March 25, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said.

* The White House said on Friday it will take a hard look at whether new regulations are needed to cut emissions of methane from the oil and gas industry, part of President Barack Obama's plan to address climate change.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian stocks were up slightly in a cautious start to the week on Monday, with investors holding out hopes that China would take steps to stimulate the economy.

* The yen stayed on the defensive early on Monday, reaching a fresh six-year low on the New Zealand dollar as demand for the safe-haven currency waned amid hopes of more stimulus from China.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday (GMT):

0600 Germany Retail sales

0645 France Detailed Q4 GDP

0900 Euro zone Inflation

1345 U.S. Chicago PMI

1430 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Ed Davies)