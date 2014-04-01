SINGAPORE, April 1 U.S. crude edged down towards
$101 a barrel on Tuesday on a potential easing of tensions over
Ukraine, as investors wait on Chinese factory data for clues to
fuel demand in the world's second-largest oil consumer.
In a gesture that could ease tension in the worst East-West
stand-off since the Cold War, Russia pulled some troops back
from near Ukraine's eastern frontier - a move the United States
said would be a positive sign if it is confirmed as a
withdrawal.
China's factory activity is expected to have picked up
slightly in March, a Reuters poll showed, in a rare piece of
good news, although the figure is unlikely to alter views that
the world's second-largest economy is facing a slow first
quarter.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for May delivery edged down 13 cents to
$101.45 a barrel by 0013 GMT.
* Brent crude was at $107.71 a barrel, down 5 cents.
* Rebels in eastern Libya are close to reopening three oil
ports they have occupied since the summer to press Tripoli for
autonomy and a greater share of oil revenue, a leader from the
rebels' tribe told state media on Monday.
* U.S. commercial crude oil stocks likely continued to build
last week on higher imports despite an expected upswing in
refinery runs, while inventories of refined oil products were
projected to have fallen, a preliminary Reuters poll of four
analysts showed.
* Commodities had the best quarter in 18 months as trading
for March ended on Monday, with weather and economic growth
likely to determine if gas, gold, grains, lean hogs and coffee
continue going higher and draw money into the space.
MARKETS NEWS
* The yen stayed on the backfoot early on Tuesday, while the
dollar dipped slightly after the head of the Federal Reserve
took pains to defend the central bank's ultra-loose policy
settings.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)
0100 China Official manufacturing PMI
0145 China Final HSBC manufacturing PMI
0755 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI
0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI
0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate
1400 U.S. Construction spending
1400 U.S. IBD economic optimism
1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI
2030 U.S. API weekly oil stocks
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)