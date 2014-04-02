(Corrects to show U.S. crude settlement lowest since March 25,
not 26, in paragraph 3)
SINGAPORE, April 2 U.S. crude futures inched
down toward $99 a barrel on Wednesday, trading near the lowest
in 1-1/2 weeks, as investors eyed government inventories data to
assess fuel demand at the world's largest oil consumer.
Poor manufacturing data from China and Europe dampened the
demand outlook on Tuesday and caused oil prices to tumble, with
Brent hitting its lowest in nearly five months.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for May delivery edged down 10 cents to
$99.64 a barrel by 0002 GMT, after dropping 1.8 percent on
Tuesday to its lowest settlement since March 25.
* May Brent crude fell 22 cents to $105.40 a barrel
after a near 2 percent drop on Tuesday to settle at its lowest
since November 11.
* U.S. crude stocks fell significantly last week against
analysts' expectations for a build, while gasoline inventories
increased and distillate stocks fell, data from industry group
the American Petroleum Institute showed.
* A rebel group in eastern Libya has agreed with the
government to end its seizure of vital oil ports within days, a
senior leader told Reuters on Tuesday, raising hopes for an end
to an eight-month stalemate that has dried up state income and
fuelled chaos.
* OPEC's oil output fell in March to its lowest since
December, a Reuters survey found on Tuesday, as Iraq's oil
revival suffered a setback and outages cut output in African
producers.
* An initiative by Iraqi Kurdistan to export oil and ease an
impasse with Baghdad fell flat on Tuesday, when it said repairs
on the northern pipeline to Turkey prevented it pumping any oil.
* Rosneft plans to start production at its
Yurubcheno-Tokhomskoye oilfield in eastern Siberia in 2017, the
company said on Tuesday, another delay for a field key to
Russia's efforts to at least keep oil production at current
levels.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian share markets were looking to extend their recent
rally on Wednesday as investors chose to accentuate the positive
in a mixed bag of global economic data, pressuring safe havens
such as the yen and government bonds.
* The beleaguered yen found little reprieve in Asia early on
Wednesday, the only major currency showing a clear trend as risk
appetite stayed buoyant and investors continued to bet on more
stimulus from China and perhaps even Japan.
* Manufacturing in Asia and Europe finished the first
quarter on a weaker note but activity in the United States
remained relatively steady, suggesting severe winter weather in
North America had only a modest effect on U.S. factories.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)
0900 Euro zone Producer prices Feb
1215 U.S. ADP national employment March
1345 U.S. ISM-New York index March
1400 U.S. Factory orders Feb
1400 U.S. Durable goods orders revised Feb
1430 U.S. EIA weekly oil stocks
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)