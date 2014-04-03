SINGAPORE, April 3 U.S. crude slipped to trade
just above $99 a barrel on Thursday, dropping for a fourth
session, as an imminent rise in Libyan oil supply weighed on
prices.
Investors will scour economic data from China and the United
States to be released on Thursday and Friday to assess the fuel
demand outlook at the world's two largest oil consumers.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for May delivery fell 31 cents to $99.31
a barrel by 0009 GMT after settling at the lowest since March
25.
* May Brent crude edged down 19 cents to $104.60 a
barrel after falling by nearly $1 on Wednesday to close at the
lowest since early November.
* Libya could finalise an agreement in two to three days
with rebels to reopen key oil ports, a government spokesman said
on Wednesday, bolstering hopes for an end to an eight-month
standoff that dried up petroleum revenue.
* U.S. crude oil inventories fell 2.4 million barrels last
week as imports to the Gulf Coast dropped to their lowest level
since September 2008, Energy Information Administration data
showed.
Analysts said last week's inventories of crude, gasoline and
distillates would be impacted by the closure of the Houston Ship
Channel which lasted most of the week and prevented vessels from
loading and offloading cargos.
* Iran and Russia have made progress toward an oil-for-goods
deal that sources said could be worth up to $20 billion and
enable Tehran to boost vital energy exports in defiance of
Western sanctions, people familiar with the negotiations told
Reuters.
* The U.S. Commerce Department could help energy companies
start to bypass a 40-year ban on most U.S. crude oil exports by
allowing shipments of a type of petroleum that has become
abundant during the energy boom, a key senator said on
Wednesday.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares nudged higher to four-month highs in early
trade on Thursday as upbeat U.S. data underpinned risk appetite,
leaving the safe-haven yen languishing at 10-week lows.
* China acted for the first time this year to steady its
stumbling economy by cutting taxes for small firms on Wednesday
and announcing plans to speed up the construction of railway
lines.
* U.S. companies stepped up hiring in March for a second
straight month, offering fresh evidence the economy was
regaining momentum after a weather-driven lull over the winter.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday (GMT):
0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI March
0145 China HSBC services PMI March
0750 France Markit services PMI March
0755 Germany Markit services PMI March
0800 Euro zone Markit services PMI March
0900 Euro zone Retail sales Feb
1145 European Central Bank announces interest rate decision
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1230 U.S. International trade Feb
1345 U.S. Markit services PMI final March
1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI March
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Ed Davies)