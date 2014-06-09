SINGAPORE, June 9 U.S. crude futures rose on Monday as healthy Chinese export data and a solid U.S. jobs report revived hopes of steady growth in oil demand from the world's top two consumers.

China's exports climbed 7 percent in May from a year earlier, quickening from April's 0.9 percent rise, while imports fell 1.6 percent, versus a gain of 0.8 percent in April, the General Administration of Customs said.

U.S. oil had added 11 cents to $102.77 a barrel by 0043 GMT, after settling 18 cents up and ending the week almost unchanged. Brent futures edged 7 cents up to $108.68, after dropping 0.7 percent for the week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* China's imports of major commodities fell in May from the previous month, official customs data showed on Sunday, as companies scaled back on orders after robust shipments in the previous months caused a supply overhang.

* Abdel Fattah al-Sisi promised to rule Egypt in an inclusive manner after he was sworn in as president on Sunday, but gave no indication he would reconcile with the Muslim Brotherhood movement he removed from power nearly a year ago.

* Ukraine's newly-installed President Petro Poroshenko is set to remake a governing team which will handle the crisis with Russia, with talks on gas prices on Monday providing an early test of his new relationship with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

* Europe's power, gas and coal markets are in their sharpest downturn since the financial crisis of 2008 and traders say subdued demand and increasing capacity hurt chances of a big rebound any time soon.

MARKETS NEWS

Asian stocks basked in the glow of a record close on Wall Street after the bright U.S. jobs data pointed to improving economic momentum, while the dollar gained on Monday on rising U.S. Treasury yields.

This week's light calendar gives investors room to digest the European Central Bank's radical moves to avert deflation and look beyond U.S. data which, in more normal times, might imply higher interest rates.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)

0830 Euro zone Sentix index June

1400 U.S. Employment trends May

