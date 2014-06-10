(Fixes Reuters instrument code for U.S. crude in second paragraph)

SINGAPORE, June 10 U.S. crude futures rose in early Asian trade on Tuesday as expectations of a fall in crude stockpiles in the world's top consumer stoked hopes of a revival in demand growth.

U.S. crude gained 8 cents to $104.49 a barrel by 0016 GMT after ending up $1.75, while Brent crude added 2 cents to $110.01 after settling $1.38 higher.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Commercial crude oil inventories in the United States were expected to have fallen in the week to June 6, while products stockpiles build, a preliminary Reuters poll of four analysts showed.

* China's central bank said it will cut the level of reserves banks must hold for those that have sizeable loans to the farming sector and small- and medium-sized firms, a move the government flagged in May to support the economy.

* A second shipment of Iraqi Kurdish crude has sailed from the Turkish port of Ceyhan, industry and government sources said, increasing the stakes in a battle with Baghdad over control of oil sales from the autonomous region.

* A full lifting of sanctions on Iran could spark new rivalries within OPEC as Tehran seeks to reclaim its rank as No. 2 producer from former foe Iraq.

* Libya's attendance at Wednesday's OPEC meeting will be an oddity for historians of the oil exporters club - a member with virtually no oil for sale.

* Newly inaugurated President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi reappointed Egypt's prime minister, signalling continuity as he sets out to fix the economy and overcome political divisions after a long period of turmoil and bloodshed.

MARKETS NEWS

* Global equity markets edged higher on Monday, boosting a gauge of world stock performance to near an all-time high, as low interest rates bolstered sentiment even as U.S. Treasury yields rose.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

0130 China Producer prices May

0130 China Consumer prices May

0645 France Industrial output April

0900 Italy Final Q1 GDP

1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism index May

1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories April (Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Richard Pullin)