SINGAPORE, June 11 U.S. crude futures were little changed in early Asian trade on Wednesday as industry data showing a surprise fall in the U.S. gasoline stockpile pointed to a healthy summer driving season demand, overshadowing a gain in crude inventories.

U.S. crude was unchanged at $104.35 a barrel by 0024 GMT. It gained to an intraday high of $105.06 in the previous session, inching close to the high for the year of $105.22 touched in early March. Brent futures were also unchanged at $109.52.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude stocks rose last week as refineries cut output, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed. Crude inventories rose by 1.45 million barrels in the week June 6, compared with analysts' expectations of a decrease of 1.9 million barrels. Gasoline stocks fell by 441,000 barrels, versus expectations for a 843,000-barrels gain.

* An oil price comfortably over $100 a barrel leaves smiling OPEC ministers with an easy task to leave things as they are on output policy at their Wednesday meeting.

* Total U.S. crude production in May reached the highest levels in 26 years, hitting an average of 8.4 million barrels per day (bpd), the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in a monthly short-term energy outlook. It also said its 2015 forecast of 9.27 million bpd was the highest annual average level of oil production since 1972.

* An al Qaeda splinter group seized control of the Iraqi city of Mosul, putting security forces to flight in a spectacular show of strength against the Shi'ite-led Baghdad government.

* As NATO refocuses on its eastern borders after Russia's annexation of Crimea, the United States is quietly deploying more troops to train special forces in former Soviet bloc states anxious about Moscow's intentions.

MARKETS NEWS

* A worldwide measure of stocks was little changed on Tuesday, while U.S. Treasury yields touched one-month highs and the euro fell as the prospect of higher U.S. interest rates began to take hold in markets.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)

1430 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks

1100 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index

1800 U.S. Federal budget May

(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Ed Davies)