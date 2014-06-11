SINGAPORE, June 12 U.S. oil futures hovered
above $104 a barrel on Thursday, clinging to modest gains from
the prior session after data showed crude stockpiles in the
world's top consumer fell more than expected last week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for July delivery was up 4 cents at
$104.44 a barrel by 2324 GMT.
* U.S. crude inventories fell 2.6 million barrels in the
week ending June 6, surpassing forecasts for a
1.9-million-barrel drop from analysts polled by Reuters.
* Slower imports were largely behind the decline in
stockpiles as U.S. crude oil output rose to near a 28-year high
reached last month.
* Fears over supply disruption were also supporting oil
prices amid mounting violence in Iraq. Militants from an al
Qaeda splinter group who seized Iraq's second biggest city of
Mosul this week have advanced into the oil refinery town of
Baiji.
* Brent crude rose for a second session in three on
Wednesday on the violence in Iraq, settling just shy of $110 a
barrel and looks set to stretch gains on Thursday.
* The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries,
which pumps more than a third of the world's oil, agreed, as
expected, to keep its 30 million barrels per day output ceiling
unchanged for another six months.
* The World Bank trimmed its global growth forecast this
year to 2.8 percent, saying a confluence of events, from the
Ukraine crisis to unusually cold weather in the United States,
dampened economic expansion in the first half of the year.
* Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of
forcing gas talks into a "dead end" by rejecting the offer of a
cut in duty to resolve a price dispute that threatens supplies
not just to Ukraine but to the rest of Europe.
* Russian oil firm Rosneft bought a cargo of
Kurdish oil for a German refinery it co-owns with oil major BP
, quietly circumventing Baghdad's ban on independent oil
sales by its autonomous region.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar edged lower against a basket of major
currencies on Wednesday for the first time in four sessions
after traders dismissed expectations of an early Federal Reserve
rate hike.
* A gauge of world stock markets retreated from recent
highs, pressured by a lower growth forecast from the World Bank
and a profit warning from Lufthansa.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)
0645 France Current account April
0900 Euro zone Industrial production April
1230 U.S. Import prices May
1230 U.S. Export prices May
1230 U.S. Retail sales May
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. Business inventories April
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)