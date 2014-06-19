SEOUL, June 19 U.S. crude oil futures rebounded above $106 a barrel in early Asian trade on Thursday after dipping in the previous session, supported by concerns about a potential supply disruption due to turmoil in Iraq.

Crude eased on Wednesday to hit its lowest level since June 11 after U.S. government numbers showed domestic crude inventories fell much less than an industry group had reported.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude climbed 22 cents to $106.19 a barrel of as 0030 GMT. It fell 39 cents to settle at $105.97 a barrel in the previous session.

* Brent lost 1 cent at $114.25 a barrel, after it ended 81 cents higher at $114.26 a barrel, the highest level since Sept. 6.

* U.S. crude stocks declined 579,000 barrels to 386.5 million barrels in the week ending June 13, the Energy Administration said, much less than the drawdown of 5.7 million barrels reported by the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, on Tuesday.

* On the geopolitical front, concerns on possible supply distruption hiked as Sunni militants have taken control of most of Iraq's largest oil refinery, located in Baiji in northern Iraq, an official at the refinery said on Wednesday.

* Some oil companies are pulling foreign staff from Iraq, fearing Sunni militants from the north could strike at major oilfields concentrated in the Shi'ite south despite moves by the Baghdad government to tighten security.

* The head of Iraq's state-run South Oil Company Dhiya Jaffar said on Wednesday that Exxon Mobil has carried out a "major evacuation" of their staff and BP had evacuated 20 percent of its staff.

* Iraq has asked the United States for air support in countering Sunni rebels, the top U.S. general said on Wednesday, after the militants seized major cities in a lightning advance that has routed the Shi'ite-led government's army.

* President Barack Obama came under pressure from U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday to persuade Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki to step down over what they see as failed leadership in the face of an insurgency threatening his country.

MARKETS NEWS

* Wall Street stocks jumped on Wednesday, taking the S&P 500 index of top companies to an all-time record after the Federal Reserve promised to keep in place low interest-rate policies and forecast the world's biggest economy would expand moderately.

Treasuries prices also gained, as the dollar added to mild losses posted ahead of a Fed policy statement and a news conference by U.S. central bank chief Janet Yellen, who calmed investor worries she might adopt a more hawkish tone on monetary policy.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims

1400 U.S. Leading index May

1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index June (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Richard Pullin)