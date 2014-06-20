(Corrects milestone for Brent settlement in paragraph 3)
SEOUL, June 20 U.S. crude futures climbed
towards $107 a barrel in early Asian trade on Friday, supported
by the risk of conflict in Iraq disrupting oil supplies, as the
United States said it would send military advisers to the
country.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude oil futures contract for July, which
expire on Friday, increased 21 cents at $106.64 a barrel as of
0000 GMT. The contract settled 46 cents higher at $106.43 on the
previous session.
* Brent slipped 12 cents at $114.94 a barrel after
it previously ended 80 cents higher at $115.06 a barrel, the
highest settlement since Sept. 6, 2013.
* President Barack Obama said on Thursday he was sending up
to 300 U.S. military advisers to Iraq but stressed the need for
a political solution to the Iraqi crisis as government forces
battled Sunni rebels for control of the country's biggest
refinery.
Speaking after a meeting with his national security team,
Obama said he was prepared to take "targeted" military action
later if deemed necessary, thus delaying but still keeping open
the prospect of air strikes to fend off a militant insurgency.
But he insisted that U.S. troops would not return to combat in
Iraq.
* Iraqi government forces battled Sunni militants for
control of the country's biggest refinery on Thursday as Prime
Minister Nuri al-Maliki waited for a U.S. response to an appeal
for air strikes to beat back the threat to Baghdad.
Troops loyal to the Shi'ite-led government held off
insurgents from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant and its
allies who had stormed the perimeter a day earlier, threatening
national energy supplies. The conflict had not yet spread to the
country's southern regions, where most of Iraq's 3.3 million bpd
of oil production is processed.
* Iraq's extra demand for Turkish fuel due to the Baiji
refinery attack will strain the limited border export capacity,
Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said on Thursday.
* Ukraine's parliament agreed on Thursday to discuss a bill
to allow gas transit facilities to be leased on a joint venture
basis with participation from firms in the European Union or
United States.
Suffering a third cut-off of natural gas supplies from
Russia in under nine years, and with political relations in
crisis, Ukraine is desperate to become less dependent on Russian
gas, but at the same time to provide more reliable transit for
the Russian gas that Europe needs.
MARKETS NEWS
* A leading global stock index hit an all-time high and the
dollar eased on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve
lowered its forecast for target U.S. interest rates in the long
term, an outlook that lifted risk appetite around the world.
The greenback touched a three-week low against a basket of
currencies at 80.147. The euro strengthened to a 10-day
high against the dollar while sterling advanced to its highest
versus the greenback since October 2008.
