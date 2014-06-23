SINGAPORE June 23 U.S. crude futures were trading close to nine-month highs above $107 a barrel on Monday amid mounting concerns over Iraq as Sunni insurgents moved towards Baghdad, seizing more towns on Sunday.

The United States is scheduled to discuss possible supply disruptions due to the Iraq crisis with Gulf states later this week.

Markets are also keeping an eye on manufacturing PMI data from China for signs that the world's second largest economy is stabilising.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for August delivery rose 40 cents to $107.23 at 0100 GMT, after closing at $106.83 in the previous session when July's contract expired. July expired at $107.26.

* Brent climbed 24 cents to $115.05 after closing at $114.81 a barrel. It reached $115.71 on Thursday, its highest intraday price since September 9, 2013.

* U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is set to discuss possible oil supply disruptions caused by the Iraq crisis during a tour of Gulf countries this week, a senior State Department official said Sunday.

* Sunni militants seized more territory over the weekend after overrunning border posts on the Iraq-Syrian frontier and seizing three towns including Rutba on the main highway from Jordan to Baghdad, cutting traffic links between Jordan and Iraq Iraq.

* Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday accused the United States of trying to retake control of Iraq by exploiting sectarian rivalries.

* Ukrainian forces battled with pro-Moscow separatist forces in eastern Ukraine's Luhansk and Donetsk regions on Sunday straining a ceasefire.

* Russia has lodged a complaint with the World Trade Organisation against the United States for imposing sanctions over the Ukraine crisis, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday, even as the U.S. widened sanctions to include seven Ukraine separatists.

* Libya's western El Feel oilfield is producing 95,000 barrels a day, boosting the country's oil production to around 270,000 bpd, a spokesman for state-run National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Sunday.

* Libya's eastern Hariga oil port received its first tanker to load 750,000 barrels of oil after a protest by security guards closed the port, a National Oil Corp (NOC) spokesman said on Sunday. A second tanker was scheduled on Sunday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian stocks rose in early trade on Monday after Wall Street advanced to new highs and fanned risk appetite.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday:

- 0145 GMT China HSBC Manufacturing Flash PMI June

- 0700 GMT France Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI June

- 0730 GMT Germany Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI June

- 0800 GMT Euro zone Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI June

- 1230 GMT U.S. National activity index May

- 1300 GMT U.S. Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI June

- 1400 GMT U.S. Existing home sales May (Reporting By Keith Wallis; Editing by Richard Pullin)