SINGAPORE June 25 U.S. crude futures stood not far off $107 a barrel after jumping more than $1 in early Asian trade on a report the U.S. Commerce Department has approved exports of a light oil called condensate.

The move, if confirmed, effectively loosens a 40-year ban on most U.S. crude oil exports.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for August delivery rose 77 cents to stand at $106.80 by 0835 GMT, after briefly hitting $107.50. Crude closed at $106.03 in the previous session.

* Brent for August delivery fell 46 cents to $114, down from $114.46.

* The U.S. Commerce Department has approved plans by two companies, Pioneer Natural Resources Co and Enterprise Product Partners LP, to export condensate in a private ruling, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

* U.S Senator Lisa Murkowski urged the Obama administration on Tuesday to fully lift the export ban on crude shipments after the report. Murkowski has long campaigned for an end to the ban.

* U.S. crude inventories rose by 4 million barrels to 382.6 million barrels in the week to June 20, while gasoline stocks also climbed, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday. Analysts had expected a decrease in crude inventories of 1.6 million barrels, according to a Reuters poll.

* Iraqi government troops were battling with Sunni insurgents on Tuesday for control of Iraq's largest refinery, the 300,000 barrels per day Baiji complex, 200 km (120 miles) north of Baghdad. {ID:nL6N0P51PO]

* U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry urged leaders of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region on Tuesday to support a united Iraq in the face of a Sunni insurgent onslaught that threatens to dismember the country.

* Nine people onboard a Ukrainian helicopter were killed on Tuesday after rebels fired a missile, downing the aircraft, hours after pro-Russian separatists announced a ceasefire until June 27 as part of an effort to end hostilities in the largely Russian-speaking east.

* Iran said on Tuesday it expected to sign a deal with Russia in late August to build two new 1,000-megawatt nuclear reactors in the Islamic Republic, potentially boosting its case that it is refining uranium for civilian energy, not atom bombs.

* OPEC's commercial oil stocks stand at 57.5 days of forward demand, OPEC Secretary General Abdullah al-Badri said on Tuesday, adding there was no shortage of oil in market.

* Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia would increase crude oil production to meet demand if there are disruptions in oil supplies, a Saudi oil official said on Tuesday. Saudi Arabia, which currently produces around 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd), has the ability to pump to its full capacity of 12.5 million bpd, the official told Reuters.

* Libya's eastern oil export port of Hariga remained closed on Tuesday after a protest by workers blocked the docking of a tanker, a spokesman for state-owned National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Tuesday. [ID:nL6N0P52BE}

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares slipped early on Wednesday following falls on Wall Street due to profit taking amid the deepening crisis in Iraq.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday:

- 0600 GMT Germany GfK consumer sentiment July

- 0645 GMT France Business climate June

- 1230 GMT U.S. Durable goods orders May

- 1230 GMT U.S. Q1 GDP Final

- 1345 GMT U.S. Markit Services PMI Flash June (Reporting By Keith Wallis; Editing by Richard Pullin)