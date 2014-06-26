SINGAPORE June 26 U.S. crude futures edged up
towards $107 a barrel in early Asian trade on optimism over U.S.
oil exports after Washington approved exports of lightly refined
oil, although gains were capped by an unexpected rise in crude
inventories.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for August delivery rose 18 cents to
$106.68 a barrel by 0053 GMT, after gaining 47 cents to close at
$106.50 in the previous session.
* Brent futures for August delivery climbed 20 cents
to $114.20, reversing losses in the previous session when Brent
fell 46 cents to $114.00 a barrel.
* U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly grew by 1.7 million
barrels last week to 388.1 million barrels, data from the U.S.
Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration showed
on Wednesday. Analysts had expected a 1.6 million barrel
decrease.
* Refinery crude runs rose by 275,000 barrels per day, while
U.S. crude imports fell last week by 92,000 barrels per day,
last week the Energy Information Administration data showed.
* Sunni militants seized control of several small oilfields
east of Tikrit and attacked one of Iraq's largest air bases on
Wednesday, while continuing to fight for control of Iraq's
largest refinery, the 300,000 barrels per day Baiji complex.
* About 130 U.S. military advisers, out of up to 300 offered
by President Barack Obama, have been deployed to Iraq to gather
information for future air strikes against Sunni militants.
* Iraq's self-ruling Kurds plan an eight-fold rise in oil
exports to 1 million barrels per day by the end of 2015, Kurdish
Natural Resources Minister Ashti Hawrami told Reuters on
Wednesday. The increase includes oil from Kirkuk.
* The United Nations on Wednesday called for military force
to tackle the Sunni insurgency launched by the Islamic State in
Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), while saying political cooperation
between Iraqi Kurds and the Baghdad government must improve.
* Enterprise Products Partners, one of two companies granted
approval on Tuesday by Washington to export minimally processed
very light crude oil, can start exporting at any time, a company
spokesman said on Wednesday. Approval of exports is seen as a
marginal easing of a 40-year ban on U.S. crude oil exports.
* Western nations warned Russia on Wednesday it faces
further sanctions unless it does more to defuse the conflict in
eastern Ukraine, after the downing of a military helicopter
threatened a ceasefire between rebels and government forces.
* Iran and six world powers will start two weeks of talks to
reach agreement over Tehran's nuclear programme on July 2,
Russian Ambassador Vitaly Churkin told the United Nations
Security Council on Wednesday. He warned U.N. sanctions experts
not to sabotage the final phase of the talks.
* The world has saved $3.5 trillion over the last 30 years
by maintaining emergency oil stocks to offset supply shocks and
curb price surges, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on
Wednesday.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares swung higher on Thursday as weak U.S. growth
seemed to further delay the day when interest rates might rise,
pulling down bond yields globally and pushing investors toward
riskier assets in a desperate search for returns.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday:
- 0645 GMT France Consumer confidence June
- 1230 GMT U.S. Personal income May
- 1230 GMT U.S. Weekly jobless claims
(Reporting By Keith Wallis; Editing by Richard Pullin)