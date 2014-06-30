SINGAPORE, June 30 U.S. crude futures eased in early Asian trade on Monday as supply disruption fears receded with Iraqi exports remaining unaffected despite a Sunni militant takeover of large stretches of the country.

U.S. crude dropped 26 cents to $105.48 a barrel by 0014 GMT, after ending 10 cents lower on Friday and finishing the week 1.4 percent down. Brent futures declined 17 cents to $113.13 after settling 9 cents up.

FUNDAMENTALS

Iraq's army sent tanks and armoured vehicles to try to dislodge insurgents from the northern city of Tikrit on Sunday, the second day of a pushback against a Sunni militant takeover of large stretches of Iraq.

The U.S. decision allowing minimally processed super-light oil known as condensate to be freely exported may open the door to doing the same with other types of crude too, according to industry and government sources.

The European Union signed an historic free-trade pact with Ukraine and warned it could impose more sanctions on Moscow unless pro-Russian rebels act to wind down the crisis in the east of the country by Monday.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Saudi King Abdullah briefly discussed global oil supplies during a meeting on the crisis in Iraq, a senior State Department official said.

Suspected Islamist militants killed dozens of people on Sunday in an attack on three Nigerian villages, including one targeting worshippers at a church, a few kilometres (three miles) from Chibok, the scene of an abduction of more than 200 school girls.

MARKETS NEWS

Wall Street may kick off the second half of the year with an uptick in volatility, thanks to the June jobs report and plenty of other market-moving data in a short trading week.

The dollar struggled to get off a one-month low against a basket of major currencies early on Monday, having posted its biggest weekly fall in over two months after a batch of disappointing U.S. data dampened the allure of the greenback.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday:

0600 Germany Retail sales May

0800 Euro zone M3 money supply May

0900 Euro zone Inflation June

1345 U.S. Chicago PMI June

1400 U.S. Pending home sales May

1430 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index June

(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)