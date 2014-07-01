SINGAPORE, July 1 U.S. crude futures held above $105 a barrel in early Asian trade on Tuesday as expectations of a fall in crude stockpiles renewed demand growth hopes in the world's top oil consumer.

U.S. crude gained 10 cents to $105.49 a barrel, after ending 37 cents down at its lowest since June 12. Brent futures slipped 2 cents to $112.34 a barrel after settling 94 cents down.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. commercial crude oil inventories were forecast to have dropped in the week to June 27, while product stockpiles rose, a preliminary Reuters poll of six analysts showed.

* OPEC's oil output has fallen in June from May's three-month high, a Reuters survey found on Monday, as fighting in Iraq closed its largest oil refinery and technical problems slowed its southern exports.

* Fierce battles in Iraq, the second-largest OPEC oil producer, and the Ukraine crisis have persuaded analysts to raise their oil price projections significantly in recent weeks, a Reuters monthly poll showed on Monday.

* Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said government forces would renew offensive operations against pro-Russian rebels and "free our lands", hours after a ceasefire to make way for peace talks with the rebels had expired.

* U.S. employers likely maintained a fairly healthy pace of hiring in June, consistent with data that have suggested a sharp economic contraction in the first-quarter was an aberration.

MARKETS NEWS

* Global stock markets posted a fourth straight quarter of gains on Monday, aided by the loose monetary policies of major central banks that have helped drive risk appetite, while concerns about the world's economic health have underpinned government debt.

* The dollar languished at seven-week lows against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday, having extended a month-long decline after a recent batch of mixed data cast doubts on the strength of the U.S. economic recovery.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

0100 China Official manufacturing PMI June

0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI final June

0755 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI final June

0755 Germany Unemployment rate June

0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final June

0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate May

1345 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI final June

1400 U.S. Construction spending May

1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI June

1400 U.S. IBD economic optimism index July (Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Richard Pullin)