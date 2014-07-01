SINGAPORE, July 1 U.S. crude futures held above
$105 a barrel in early Asian trade on Tuesday as expectations of
a fall in crude stockpiles renewed demand growth hopes in the
world's top oil consumer.
U.S. crude gained 10 cents to $105.49 a barrel, after
ending 37 cents down at its lowest since June 12. Brent futures
slipped 2 cents to $112.34 a barrel after settling 94
cents down.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. commercial crude oil inventories were forecast to
have dropped in the week to June 27, while product stockpiles
rose, a preliminary Reuters poll of six analysts showed.
* OPEC's oil output has fallen in June from May's
three-month high, a Reuters survey found on Monday, as fighting
in Iraq closed its largest oil refinery and technical problems
slowed its southern exports.
* Fierce battles in Iraq, the second-largest OPEC oil
producer, and the Ukraine crisis have persuaded analysts to
raise their oil price projections significantly in recent weeks,
a Reuters monthly poll showed on Monday.
* Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said government
forces would renew offensive operations against pro-Russian
rebels and "free our lands", hours after a ceasefire to make way
for peace talks with the rebels had expired.
* U.S. employers likely maintained a fairly healthy pace of
hiring in June, consistent with data that have suggested a sharp
economic contraction in the first-quarter was an aberration.
MARKETS NEWS
* Global stock markets posted a fourth straight quarter of
gains on Monday, aided by the loose monetary policies of major
central banks that have helped drive risk appetite, while
concerns about the world's economic health have underpinned
government debt.
* The dollar languished at seven-week lows against a basket
of major currencies on Tuesday, having extended a month-long
decline after a recent batch of mixed data cast doubts on the
strength of the U.S. economic recovery.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)
0100 China Official manufacturing PMI June
0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI final June
0755 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI final June
0755 Germany Unemployment rate June
0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final June
0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate May
1345 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI final June
1400 U.S. Construction spending May
1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI June
1400 U.S. IBD economic optimism index July
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Richard Pullin)