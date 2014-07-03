SINGAPORE, July 3 U.S. crude futures slipped
towards $104 a barrel in early Asian trade on Thursday as supply
fears eased after Libya declared an end to an oil crisis which
had reduced exports from the OPEC member to a trickle.
U.S. crude extended the previous session's losses to
fall to a three-week low, down 45 cents at $104.03 a barrel by
0030 GMT. Brent futures also dropped to a three-week
low, losing 33 cents to $110.91.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Libya's acting Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni said the
government had reached a deal with a rebel leader controlling
oil ports to hand over the last two terminals and end a blockade
that crippled the OPEC nation's petroleum industry.
* U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected last week as
refineries hiked output ahead of the July Fourth weekend, data
from the Energy Information Administration showed.
* A U.S. energy company launched a broad effort this week to
find buyers for the first ever U.S. exports of ultra-light
condensate oil, signaling the start of what could be a growing
trade as demand grows worldwide.
* Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki, who is fighting for
his political life as a Sunni insurgency fractures the country,
said he hoped parliament could form a new government in its next
session after the first collapsed in discord.
* Monetary policy faces "significant limitations" as a tool
to counter financial stability risks, Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen said on Wednesday, adding that heading off the U.S.
housing bubble with higher interest rates would have caused
major economic damage.
MARKETS NEWS
* Major stock markets held near record highs on Wednesday on
signs of an improving global economy and continued central bank
support, while the dollar and bond yields rose on an upbeat
report on U.S. employment.
*DATA/EVENTS
The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)
0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI June
0145 China HSBC services PMI June
0755 Germany Markit services PMI June
0800 Euro zone Markit services PMI June
0900 Euro zone Retail sales May
1145 Outcome of European Central Bank policy meeting
1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls June
1230 U.S. Unemployment rate June
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1230 U.S. International trade May
1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI June
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Richard Pullin)