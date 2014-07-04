SINGAPORE, July 4 U.S. crude futures are set to
post their biggest weekly loss in a month on receding worries
about supply from Libya and Iran, although expectations of an
improvement in the outlook for demand in the world's top oil
consumer checked losses.
The benchmark rose 3 cents to $104.09 by 0058 GMT,
after ending lower for a sixth straight day in its longest
losing streak since May 2012. It is on track for a 1.6 percent
weekly loss, the most since a similar drop in late May.
Brent crude rose 3 cents to $111.03, but is set to
lose nearly 2 percent this week, the most since early January.
* FUNDAMENTALS
U.S. employment growth jumped in June and the jobless rate
closed in on a six-year low, decisive evidence the economy was
growing briskly heading into the second half of the year.
Iran has reduced demands for the size of its future nuclear
enrichment programme in talks with world powers although Western
governments are urging Tehran to compromise further, Western
diplomats said on Thursday.
Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region has hit back at Baghdad
over independent oil exports, a letter from the Kurdistan
Regional Government showed, threatening to counter sue the
central government for trying to block sales.
Militants from the Islamic State group seized control of
Syria's largest oil field from rival Islamist fighters on
Thursday, strengthening its advance across the eastern Deir
al-Zor province, an opposition monitoring group
said.
* MARKETS NEWS
Asian shares and the dollar firmed on Friday, catching a
lift from U.S. stocks' surge to record highs after U.S. jobs
data showed the lowest unemployment rate in six years and
underscored the strength of the economic recovery.
The global economy ended the first half on a high as
business activity picked up in June, with new orders pouring in
at their fastest rate in over three years, a survey showed.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)
0600 Germany Industrial orders May
U.S. markets shut for Independence Day holiday
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Himani Sarkar)