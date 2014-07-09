TOKYO, July 9 U.S. crude oil futures edged up
towards $104 in early Wednesday trade, rising for the first time
in nine sessions after easing fears of supply disruption in Iraq
and expectations of rising Libyan exports had put the contract
under pressure.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude futures for August delivery rose 9 cents
to $103.49 a barrel by 0026 GMT, after finishing 13 cents lower
on Tuesday.
* At least 23 people were killed across Gaza, Palestinian
officials said on Wednesday, by a bombardment Israel said may be
just the start of a lengthy offensive against Islamist militants
whose rockets struck deeper than ever before into Israel.
* Islamist militants claimed responsibility for suicide
bombings in Baghdad, and there were signs the deadlock
paralysing Iraq's parliament might finally be loosening in the
face of the threat from the "Islamic State" that has seized much
of the country.
* France's foreign minister said on Tuesday "differences in
approach" between Russia and some of the other five world powers
negotiating with Iran over its nuclear programme had appeared in
the past few days.
* Libya's oil sector took another big step back to normality
with the restarting of an oilfield that could double its current
meagre crude output, a week after blockades ended at major
ports.
* U.S. crude inventories fell by 1.7 million barrels in the
week to July 4, compared with analysts' expectations for a
decrease of 2.2 million barrels, data from industry group the
American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.
MARKETS NEWS
* The U.S. dollar nursed small losses early on Wednesday
after a fall in Treasury yields tampered demand for the
greenback.
* Asian stocks fell on Wednesday after U.S. stocks skidded,
while a drop in U.S. Treasury yields kept up pressure on the
dollar.
* U.S. equities fell in a broad selloff on Tuesday, dropping
for a second straight session and driving the Dow below 17,000
as investors turned cautious before the start of earnings
season.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)
0130 China PPI y/y June Monthly
0130 China CPI y/y June Monthly
1100 U.S. Mortgage market index Weekly
1430 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks Weekly
1800 U.S. FOMC minutes
(Reporting by James Topham)