TOKYO, July 9 U.S. crude oil futures edged up towards $104 in early Wednesday trade, rising for the first time in nine sessions after easing fears of supply disruption in Iraq and expectations of rising Libyan exports had put the contract under pressure.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude futures for August delivery rose 9 cents to $103.49 a barrel by 0026 GMT, after finishing 13 cents lower on Tuesday.

* At least 23 people were killed across Gaza, Palestinian officials said on Wednesday, by a bombardment Israel said may be just the start of a lengthy offensive against Islamist militants whose rockets struck deeper than ever before into Israel.

* Islamist militants claimed responsibility for suicide bombings in Baghdad, and there were signs the deadlock paralysing Iraq's parliament might finally be loosening in the face of the threat from the "Islamic State" that has seized much of the country.

* France's foreign minister said on Tuesday "differences in approach" between Russia and some of the other five world powers negotiating with Iran over its nuclear programme had appeared in the past few days.

* Libya's oil sector took another big step back to normality with the restarting of an oilfield that could double its current meagre crude output, a week after blockades ended at major ports.

* U.S. crude inventories fell by 1.7 million barrels in the week to July 4, compared with analysts' expectations for a decrease of 2.2 million barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* The U.S. dollar nursed small losses early on Wednesday after a fall in Treasury yields tampered demand for the greenback.

* Asian stocks fell on Wednesday after U.S. stocks skidded, while a drop in U.S. Treasury yields kept up pressure on the dollar.

* U.S. equities fell in a broad selloff on Tuesday, dropping for a second straight session and driving the Dow below 17,000 as investors turned cautious before the start of earnings season.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)

0130 China PPI y/y June Monthly

0130 China CPI y/y June Monthly

1100 U.S. Mortgage market index Weekly

1430 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks Weekly

1800 U.S. FOMC minutes (Reporting by James Topham)