TOKYO, July 10 U.S. crude oil fell below $102 on Thursday, to trade at its lowest level in more than a month, on wavering demand for gasoline and projections for rising supplies from OPEC member Libya.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude futures for August delivery fell 32 cents to $101.97 a barrel by 0002 GMT, after earlier trading as low as $101.72 - the lowest level since June 5. The benchmark contract finished $1.11 lower on Wednesday.

* U.S. crude stocks fell last week as refineries raised output, while gasoline inventories rose amid faltering demand, data from the U.S. government agency Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

* Libya's oil industry hopes life will return to normal now that a wave of protests has ebbed, but it will take months to ramp up production and more unrest is in prospect as political chaos spreads in the North African country.

* The Federal Reserve has begun detailing how it plans to ease the U.S. economy out of an era of loose monetary policy, indicating it will end its asset purchases in October and appearing near agreement on a plan to manage interest rates in the future, according to minutes of the last Fed policy meeting.

* Construction of the 600,000-barrel-per-day Flanagan South oil pipeline from Illinois to Oklahoma will be complete late in the third quarter, with the first oil flowing early in the fourth quarter, operator Enbridge said on Wednesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar started at one-week lows against a basket of major currencies on Thursday, coming under some pressure after minutes of the Federal Reserve's June meeting gave no clear indication on when interest rates will rise.

* U.S. equities finished higher on Wednesday, rebounding from a sharp two-day selloff, after minutes from the last U.S. central bank meeting showed policymakers have started to detail how the Federal Reserve will end its easy monetary policy.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)

0200 China Trade data June

0645 France Industrial output May

1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims

1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories May (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Richard Pullin)