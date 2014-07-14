SEOUL, July 14 U.S. crude futures edged up towards $101 a barrel on Monday as worries intensified over disruptions to supply in the Middle East and North Africa.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude had gained 1 cent to $100.84 a barrel by 0007 GMT, after settling down $2.10 at $100.83 - the lowest since May 12.

* Brent rose 5 cents a barrel to $106.71. It ended Friday $2.01 a barrel lower at $106.66, its weakest since April 7.

* Heavy fighting broke out between rival militias vying for control of Libya's main airport on Sunday, killing at least seven people and forcing a halt of all flights.

* The country's oil output has risen to 470,000 barrels a day, a spokesman for the state-run National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Sunday, as the El Sharara oilfield ramps up production after a protest there ended.

* Iraq's parliament failed on Sunday to break a political deadlock that is holding up the formation of a new government to tackle an Islamist-led insurgency raging less than 50 miles (80 km) from Baghdad. Bomb attacks struck the capital and its outskirts after the inconclusive session.

* Kurdish forces have taken full control of the Kirkuk oilfields in northern Iraq from Baghdad, a senior source in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said on Friday.

* Israel appeared to hold off on a threatened escalation of its week-old Gaza Strip barrage on Monday despite balking at Western calls for a ceasefire with an equally defiant Hamas.

* Global oil demand growth will accelerate next year as the world economy expands and will again be met by rising supplies from the United States and Canada, further eroding OPEC's market share, the West's energy watchdog said on Friday.

* But the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly report that risks to oil production in several regions remained acute.

MARKETS NEWS

* Major global equities markets edged higher and the yen stabilized against the U.S. dollar on Friday as worries about Portugal's biggest bank ebbed.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday:

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

0900 Euro zone Industrial production May (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Joseph Radford)