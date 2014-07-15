SEOUL, July 15 U.S. crude futures edged up to
over $101 a barrel on Tuesday as intensifying conflicts in Libya
and Iraq rekindled concerns of supply disruption from the two
OPEC members and projections that last week's U.S. crude
inventory fell.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude futures edged up 10 cents at $101.01 a
barrel as of 0000 GMT after it ended 8 cents higher at $100.91 a
barrel on the previous session.
* Brent crude lost 16 cents at $106.82 a barrel. It
previously settled 32 cents higher at $106.98 a barrel. Last
week Brent closed at its lowest in three months as Iraq's main
oil-producing centres in the south remained unaffected, and as
Libya restored oil production in key facilities.
* The United Nations on Monday pulled its staff out of Libya
where at least 13 people have been killed in fighting in the
eastern city of Benghazi and in Tripoli, forcing the closure of
the international airport.
* Residents of a town north of Baghdad found 12 corpses with
execution-style bullet wounds on Monday following fighting
between rival Sunni insurgents that could eventually unravel a
coalition which has seized much of northern and western Iraq.
* The market also kept an eye on talks in Vienna over
Tehran's nuclear program. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
said he held good and serious talks with his Iranian counterpart
on Monday as the two sides raced to narrow wide gaps on Tehran's
nuclear programme less than a week before a July 20 deadline to
reach a deal.
* To halt fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants,
Egypt launched an initiative on Monday, proposing a ceasefire to
be followed by talks in Cairo on settling the conflict in which
Gaza authorities say more than 170 people have
died.
* U.S. commercial crude oil inventories were forecast to
have fallen 2 million barrels last week as refiners increased
activity, a preliminary Reuters survey of six analysts showed on
Monday.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar traded near break-even and global equity
markets rose on Monday, lifted by Citigroup's earnings and as
investors put aside concerns about euro zone banks and took
heart in a fresh round of merger and acquisition activity.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday:
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0200 China Foreign direct investment June
0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment July
1230 U.S. Import prices June
1230 U.S. Export prices June
1230 U.S. Retail sales June
1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing July
1400 U.S. Business inventories May
1400 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen delivers
semi-annual monetary policy report before the Senate Banking
Committee
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Michael Perry)