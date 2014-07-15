SEOUL, July 15 U.S. crude futures edged up to over $101 a barrel on Tuesday as intensifying conflicts in Libya and Iraq rekindled concerns of supply disruption from the two OPEC members and projections that last week's U.S. crude inventory fell.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude futures edged up 10 cents at $101.01 a barrel as of 0000 GMT after it ended 8 cents higher at $100.91 a barrel on the previous session.

* Brent crude lost 16 cents at $106.82 a barrel. It previously settled 32 cents higher at $106.98 a barrel. Last week Brent closed at its lowest in three months as Iraq's main oil-producing centres in the south remained unaffected, and as Libya restored oil production in key facilities.

* The United Nations on Monday pulled its staff out of Libya where at least 13 people have been killed in fighting in the eastern city of Benghazi and in Tripoli, forcing the closure of the international airport.

* Residents of a town north of Baghdad found 12 corpses with execution-style bullet wounds on Monday following fighting between rival Sunni insurgents that could eventually unravel a coalition which has seized much of northern and western Iraq.

* The market also kept an eye on talks in Vienna over Tehran's nuclear program. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said he held good and serious talks with his Iranian counterpart on Monday as the two sides raced to narrow wide gaps on Tehran's nuclear programme less than a week before a July 20 deadline to reach a deal.

* To halt fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants, Egypt launched an initiative on Monday, proposing a ceasefire to be followed by talks in Cairo on settling the conflict in which Gaza authorities say more than 170 people have died.

* U.S. commercial crude oil inventories were forecast to have fallen 2 million barrels last week as refiners increased activity, a preliminary Reuters survey of six analysts showed on Monday.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar traded near break-even and global equity markets rose on Monday, lifted by Citigroup's earnings and as investors put aside concerns about euro zone banks and took heart in a fresh round of merger and acquisition activity.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday:

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

0200 China Foreign direct investment June

0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment July

1230 U.S. Import prices June

1230 U.S. Export prices June

1230 U.S. Retail sales June

1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing July

1400 U.S. Business inventories May

1400 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen delivers semi-annual monetary policy report before the Senate Banking Committee (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Michael Perry)