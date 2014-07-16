SEOUL, July 16 U.S. crude oil futures recovered slightly to above $100 a barrel on Wednesday in early Asian trade, triggered by a larger than expected draw in U.S. crude inventory.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude futures gained 18 cents to 100.14 a barrel as of 0001 GMT. The contract settled down 95 cents at $99.96 a barrel in the previous session.

* Brent crude extended losses by 17 cents to $105.84 a barrel, as rising Libyan supplies and weak economic data hiked concerns over a near-term glut. It ended 96 cents down at $106.02 a barrel in the previous session, recovering from a low of $104.39, the weakest point since April 2.

* Data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 4.8 million barrels in the week to July 11 to 375.3 million, compared with analysts' expectations for a decrease of 2.1 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 944,000 barrels, API said.

* Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said U.S. labor markets are far from healthy and signaled the Fed will keep monetary policy loose until hiring and wage data show the effects of the financial crisis are "completely gone".

* Libyan militia fighters with anti aircraft guns and mortars fanned out on Tuesday across Tripoli's airport, transformed into a battlefield by two days of fighting that has cut the Libyan capital off from the outside world.

* Despite the latest violence, Libya's oil production has risen to 588,000 barrels per day (bpd), the country's acting oil minister told Reuters on Tuesday, an improvement from last year but still only about a third of pre-war levels.

* In Iraq, politicians named a moderate Sunni Islamist as speaker of parliament on Tuesday, a long-delayed first step towards a power-sharing government urgently needed to save the state from disintegration in the face of a Sunni uprising.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Tuesday, after the Federal Reserve, in an unusual statement, singled out the valuation of social media and biotechnology shares as "substantially stretched."

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday:

DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)

0200 China GDP Q2

0200 China Industrial output June

0200 China Retail sales June

0200 China Urban investment June

0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade May

1315 U.S. Industrial output June

1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index July

1400 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen delivers the semi-annual monetary policy report before the House Financial Services Committee (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Richard Pullin)